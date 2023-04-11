The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post World News

Opposition leader Yair Lapid meets with Jewish leaders in New York

The Monday night meeting was part of Lapid's US tour; an attempt to repair frayed ties.

By HALEY COHEN
Published: APRIL 11, 2023 03:13

Updated: APRIL 11, 2023 04:09
Yair Lapid's visit with New York Jewish organizations, April 10, 2023 (photo credit: JACKSON KRULE/JTA)
Yair Lapid's visit with New York Jewish organizations, April 10, 2023
(photo credit: JACKSON KRULE/JTA)

NEW YORK – Former Israeli Prime Minister and current Opposition Leader Yair Lapid met on Monday with North American Jewish leadership in New York as part of his visit to the United States, a bid to help repair the fraying ties between the two countries.

The convening, hosted by the Jewish Federations of North America at UJA-Federation of New York's headquarters in Manhattan, included leaders from Anti-Defamation League, American Jewish Committee, Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish American Organizations, Jewish Agency for Israel, Israel Policy Forum, National Council of Jewish Women, Hillel International, Orthodox Union, Reconstructing Judaism, Israel Judaism Committee, National Coalition Supporting Soviet Jewry, Zioness, Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest, and UJA-Federation of New York.

The meeting took place as the debate over a proposed judicial overhaul intensifies in Israel. Last month, in an unprecedented move, 30 Federation leaders came to Israel from the US for 24 hours to meet with lawmakers from the governing coalition as well as the parliamentary opposition. Their main focus was on a proposal that would allow a simple majority of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, to override Supreme Court rulings.

Yair Lapid's visit with New York Jewish organizations, April 10, 2023 (credit: JACKSON KRULE/JTA) Yair Lapid's visit with New York Jewish organizations, April 10, 2023 (credit: JACKSON KRULE/JTA)
The federation system — whose local branches aim to act as representatives of their local Jewish communities — has historically avoided criticism of Israeli government actions. Last month, the federations’ umbrella organization took the extraordinary step of writing to Israeli political leaders to oppose the override legislation and to urge compromise.

Lapid told American Jewish leaders on Monday that shared democratic values between the US and Israel are critical  and said the US was a vital partner in supporting Israel as a democratic, Jewish state. The bond between the two countries is more important and strategic than ever, he said.  

Lapid added that US Jewry cannot give up on Israel, saying that Israel is here to stay while governments come and go. 

Jewish Federations of North America Chair Julie Platt said that it was important to find common ground.

“We know that the differences of opinion in Israel today are deep and challenging. We in the Jewish Federation system have expressed our opinions where we felt it necessary to do so, as have other organizations represented here this evening,” she said. “But above all, together with so many other organizations in this meeting, we have expressed our strongest possible encouragement that every party must do its utmost to seek and find compromise.”

While in New York, Lapid is also expected to meet with two local Democratic congressmen Jerry Nadler and Ritchie Torres. 

Lapid comes to the US 'against the backdrop of crisis'

The visit “comes against the backdrop of the crisis that has intensified in recent weeks between the US and Israel,” Lapid’s spokesperson said.

As Lapid landed in the US Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party fell to a dramatic third place in Channel 13 poll with only 20 seats.

It’s a trip that subtly underscores US President Joe Biden’s refusal last month to invite Netanyahu to the White House in the near future.

Tovah Lazaroff and Ron Kampeas/JTA contributed to this report. 



Tags Yair Lapid new york diaspora Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists to find lost underwater civilization with magnetic fields

Illustrative image of underwater civilization.
2

Julia Wendel is definitely not Madeleine McCann - DNA tests

Madeleine McCann
3

Muslim world must unite against Israel, Erdogan says to Iran's Raisi

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a ceremony to mark an increase in capacity at a natural gas storage facility in Silivri near Istanbul, Turkey, December 16, 2022.
4

IDF calls up Air Force reservists amid terror attacks, rocket barrages

Israeli Air Forces struck Hamas cells in the Gaza Strip after a day of rocket barrages fired by Hamas, April 7, 2023
5

Massive rocket barrage fired from Lebanon into Israel on Passover

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire caused after a rocket fired from Lebanon hit near the Israeli town of Shlomi, April 6, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by