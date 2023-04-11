The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Confirmed civilian deaths in Ukraine approach 8,500, UN reports

The majority of the deaths were recorded in territory controlled by the Ukrainian government and under attack by Russian forces.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 11, 2023 13:37
Graves of unidentified people killed by Russian soldiers during occupation of the Bucha town, are seen at the town's cemetery before the first anniversary of its liberation, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Bucha, outside Kyiv, Ukraine March 30, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH/FILE PHOTO)
(photo credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH/FILE PHOTO)

Nearly 8,500 civilians are confirmed to have been killed in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a UN body said on Tuesday, with many thousands more unverified deaths still feared.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said it had recorded 8,490 people killed and 14,244 injured between the launch of the invasion of Feb. 24, 2022, and April 9, 2023.

The body has long described its figures as "the tip of the iceberg" because of its limited access to battle zones.

The majority of the deaths were recorded in territory controlled by the Ukrainian government and under attack by Russian forces, including 3,927 people in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which have witnessed intense fighting.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration," it said in a statement.

Shoes symbolizing war crimes committed against Ukrainian civilians are placed at the Old Town Square to mark the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Prague, Czech Republic February 15, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/DAVID W CERNY) Shoes symbolizing war crimes committed against Ukrainian civilians are placed at the Old Town Square to mark the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Prague, Czech Republic February 15, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/DAVID W CERNY)

Russian forces have pressed their offensive in the eastern Donetsk region where several cities and towns have been under heavy bombardment.

A UN-mandated investigative body found last month that Russian forces had carried out "indiscriminate and disproportionate" attacks on Ukraine. Russia denies targeting civilians or committing atrocities.



