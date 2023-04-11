The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Senate Majority Leader rejects Trump's call to defund FBI, Justice

Former US President Donald Trump is pleading not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 11, 2023 17:05
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) during a meeting with the House and Senate Democratic leadership in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., December 11, 2018 (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he plans to introduce a resolution rejecting former President Donald Trump's call to defund the Justice Department and FBI.

Trump, who is seeking to regain the presidency in 2024, made the plea to his fellow Republicans in Congress one day after being charged in New York with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. He pleaded not guilty.

Schumer, a Democrat, said he would offer a Senate resolution rejecting Trump's move, calling it a "a baseless, self-serving broadside against the men and women who keep our nation safe."

The resolution would recognize the dedication of the people who serve in the law enforcement agencies, condemn calls to defund Justice and the FBI, and reject partisan attempts to degrade public trust in them, Schumer said in a statement.

Democratic majority, but not by much

While Democrats have a slim majority in the Senate, Republicans took control of the House of Representatives.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump appears in court for an arraignment on charges stemming from his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in New York City, U.S., April 4, 2023. (credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters)Former U.S. President Donald Trump appears in court for an arraignment on charges stemming from his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in New York City, U.S., April 4, 2023. (credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

"The former President and his allies in Congress must not subjugate justice and public safety because of their own personal grievances," Schumer said.

A resolution is often used to express lawmakers' approval or disapproval of something they cannot vote on.



