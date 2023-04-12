The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Donald Trump accuses France's Macron of 'kissing China's a**'

"You got this crazy world is blowing up...and Macron, who's a friend of mine, is over with China kissing his a**," Trump told Fox News.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 12, 2023 16:05

Updated: APRIL 12, 2023 16:11
France's President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump react as they hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 24, 2018 (photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)
France's President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump react as they hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 24, 2018
(photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)

Former US president Donald Trump accused French President Emmanuel Macron of pandering to China's leader Xi Jinping during his recent closely watched visit to Beijing.

Trump, who seeks to regain the White House in 2024, forged an adversarial relationship with China during his presidency even as he called Xi his "very good friend."

In a television interview, Trump derided US President Joe Biden's foreign policy as having emboldened Russia, North Korea and China and sidelined the United States as a world leader - criticism that was often leveled at his own administration.

"You got this crazy world is blowing up and the United States has absolutely no say. And Macron, who's a friend of mine, is over with China kissing his a**," Trump said in an interview with Fox News late on Tuesday.

At the end of his visit last week, Macron called on the European Union to reduce its dependence on the United States and cautioned against being drawn into a crisis over Taiwan driven by an "American rhythm and a Chinese overreaction."

Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron look on at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, April 6, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES) Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron look on at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, April 6, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES)

Trump's foreign policy as US president

As president, Trump upended some tenets of America’s post-World War II foreign policy by questioning the NATO alliance, alienating European partners and indulging autocrats.

Trump himself was accused of pandering to world leaders, autocrats in particular, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong-Un.

He praised Putin and was famously accused by his 2016 Democratic presidential opponent Hillary Clinton of being "Putin's puppet." He held a summit with Kim in 2018 and declared at a rally with supporters that "we fell in love" after exchanging letters.



Tags United States France China Donald Trump Emmanuel Macron
