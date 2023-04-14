The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

Ukraine says it is finding more Chinese components in Russian weapons

China has repeatedly denied sending military equipment to Russia since Moscow's all-out invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 14, 2023 15:54

Updated: APRIL 14, 2023 15:55
Ukrainian service member holds captured Russian weapons near the town of Bakhmut (photo credit: REUTERS)
Ukrainian service member holds captured Russian weapons near the town of Bakhmut
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Ukrainian forces are finding a growing number of components from China in Russian weapons used in Ukraine, a senior adviser in President Volodymyr Zelensky's office told Reuters, as Western supplies are squeezed by sanctions.

In "the weapons recovered from the battlefield we continue to find different electronics," said Vladyslav Vlasiuk, who advises the president's chief of staff on sanctions policy.

"The trend is now that there is less Western-made components but more – not hard (to) guess which country – made components. Of course, China," he said via a video call.

China has repeatedly denied sending military equipment to Russia since Moscow's all-out invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The assault triggered Western sanctions, including on sending military and dual-use technology such as microchips that could be used in either ordinary appliances or weapons.

Which weapons were Chinese-made components found in?

Intelligence gathered by Ukrainian experts from the battlefield and shared with Reuters stated that Chinese-made components were found in a navigation system in Orlan aerial drones that had previously used a Swiss system.

Flags of China and Russia are displayed in this illustration picture taken March 24, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)Flags of China and Russia are displayed in this illustration picture taken March 24, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)

The experts also reported finding Chinese parts in the fire control system in Russian tanks that had earlier used French-made parts.

Reuters could not independently verify the intelligence, including whether the components mentioned may have been intended for non-military use or whether they were moved to Russia by a third party.

"We're picking (up) a lot of different stuff, China made," Vlasiuk said.

Asked whether Chinese companies had provided parts for Russian military hardware, China's foreign ministry spokesperson's office told Reuters: "Throughout history, China has launched normal trade cooperation with all countries, including Russia, on the basis of equality and mutual benefit."

"As for military item exports, China has throughout adopted a prudent and responsible attitude. China's position and actions have always been this way."

NAMING NAMES

Vlasiuk said that Ukraine was able to identify some manufacturers or suppliers and share that information with Western allies.

He named China North Industries Group (Norinco), a Chinese weapons maker, as one supplier and military supplier Xinxing Guangzhou Import & Export Co as another, without saying what they had supplied.

A member of staff at Norinco, who declined to give their name, said the company was "not providing military equipment components to Russia".

Xinxing Guangzhou Import & Export Co did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russia's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The top US diplomat Antony Blinken last month said China had not "crossed that line" yet of supplying Russia with lethal aid.

However, US officials are watching developments closely and are concerned, in particular, by so-called dual-use products, such as electronics that can be used in, say, a microwave or a missile.

"We and our partner governments are relentlessly focused on restricting Russia's access to key technologies that fuel its brutality in Ukraine," said a senior State Department official. "We will continue to take action to degrade Putin’s war machine."

Earlier this week, the US added Chinese companies to its latest sanctions, including a satellite image reseller that the State Department said supplied imagery of locations in Ukraine to entities affiliated with Wagner and its head, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

China, which has positioned itself as a mediator, has said it is not interested in inflaming the conflict as it says Western arms supplies to Ukraine do.

Ukraine has imposed sanctions on the Chinese company Comnav Technology for supplying navigation and radar equipment to Russia that could be used to support Russian and Iranian drones and missiles. A Comnav staff member, asked whether it was supplying components to Russia said, "No, of course not". The staff member declined to be named.

Vlasiuk described an "ongoing battle" first to impose sanctions on Russia and then to close loop-holes Moscow would find to avoid them.

"We see that there a lot of examples of third countries continuing, willingly or not, to support sanctions circumvention," he said.

 



Tags Russia China weapons Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran kickstarts multi-front Middle East war against Israel - analysis

Israeli soldiers near the border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, April 7, 2023
2

Muslim world must unite against Israel, Erdogan says to Iran's Raisi

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a ceremony to mark an increase in capacity at a natural gas storage facility in Silivri near Istanbul, Turkey, December 16, 2022.
3

One killed, 7 wounded in ramming terror attack in Tel Aviv

The aftermath of a terror ramming in the Tel Aviv promenade area, April 7, 2023
4

IDF calls up Air Force reservists amid terror attacks, rocket barrages

Israeli Air Forces struck Hamas cells in the Gaza Strip after a day of rocket barrages fired by Hamas, April 7, 2023
5

Massive rocket barrage fired from Lebanon into Israel on Passover

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire caused after a rocket fired from Lebanon hit near the Israeli town of Shlomi, April 6, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by