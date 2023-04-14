The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Abortion pill maker asks US Supreme Court to stop curbs on access to drug

Curbing access to mifepristone would deal another major setback to US abortion rights on the national level after SCOTUS in June 2022 overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 14, 2023 17:07

Updated: APRIL 14, 2023 17:08
Used boxes of Mifepristone pills, the first drug used in a medical abortion, fill a trash can at Alamo Women's Clinic in New Mexico (photo credit: REUTERS)
Used boxes of Mifepristone pills, the first drug used in a medical abortion, fill a trash can at Alamo Women's Clinic in New Mexico
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Danco Laboratories, the manufacturer of the abortion pill mifepristone, on Friday asked the US Supreme Court to block limits set by lower courts on access to the drug in a challenge by anti-abortion groups.

Danco filed an emergency request asking the justices to put on hold a ruling by US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas to significantly restrict the pill's distribution while litigation in the challenge proceeds. US Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that President Joe Biden's administration also will seek emergency relief from the high court as the federal government moves to defend access to the mifepristone.

United States Supreme Court overturns the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision (credit: REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy) United States Supreme Court overturns the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision (credit: REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy)

Setback to US abortion rights

Curbing access to mifepristone would deal another major setback to US abortion rights on the national level after the Supreme Court in June 2022 overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized the procedure across the country. The Supreme Court has a 6-3 conservative majority.

Kacsmaryk's order - a preliminary injunction - was set to take effect at 12 a.m. CDT (0500 GMT) on Saturday, according to the Justice Department.

In a case that could also undercut the US Food and Drug Administration's authority to decide on the safety of drugs, the New Orleans-based 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday declined the administration's request to block the restrictions ordered by Kacsmaryk on April 7.

The 5th Circuit halted another part of Kacsmaryk's order that would have suspended the FDA's approval of the drug, effectively pulling it off the market.

The restrictions set by the lower courts would restore curbs on the medication that had been lifted since 2016 as the FDA steadily expanded access. These revived restrictions include a requirement for three in-person doctor visits in order to obtain it and limiting its use to the first seven weeks of pregnancy, down from the current 10.



Tags Supreme Court United States abortion Roe vs. Wade
