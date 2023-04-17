The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Ukraine foreign minister seeks support on visit to Iraq

"We always strive to be a part of the solution. Wars end with negotiation and dialog; that's why we believe in the language of dialog," Hussein said.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 17, 2023 16:00
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein hold a joint news conference in Baghdad, Iraq April 17, 2023.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein hold a joint news conference in Baghdad, Iraq April 17, 2023.
(photo credit: THAIER AL-SUDANI/REUTERS)

Ukraine's foreign minister visited Iraq on Monday for the first time since Russia's invasion, seeking diplomatic support from the Middle East where Moscow has been cultivating friends.

"We definitely see Iraq as a country that is capable of building bridges," Dmitro Kuleba said at a press conference alongside Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

Iraq's comments on the Russia-Ukraine war

"We welcome every effort to restore peace in Ukraine. There is one key cornerstone that must be laid down at the very foundation of every effort: and that cornerstone is the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity."

Hussein called for a ceasefire in Ukraine, saying this was the same message given to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov who visited Iraq in February.

"We always strive to be a part of the solution. Wars end with negotiation and dialog; that’s why we believe in the language of dialog," Hussein said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein hold a joint news conference in Baghdad, Iraq April 17, 2023. (credit: THAIER AL-SUDANI/REUTERS)

"That’s why when we negotiate or discuss with officials in Moscow, and Minister Lavrov was here in the same hall, we mentioned the same principles, and we told them that we support a cease-fire and the start of negotiations."

There are no peace talks in the Russia-Ukraine war. Moscow says Kyiv must first accept its annexation of Ukrainian territory; Ukraine says Russia must pull out its troops.



