The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

Biden on Holocaust Day: 'One of the darkest chapters in history'

The president also proclaimed April 16-April 23, 2023 as a week of observance of the Days of Remembrance of Victims of the Holocaust.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: APRIL 18, 2023 06:38

Updated: APRIL 18, 2023 06:44
US President Joe Biden addresses the White House Tribal Nations Summit at the Interior Department in Washington, US, November 30, 2022. (photo credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS)
US President Joe Biden addresses the White House Tribal Nations Summit at the Interior Department in Washington, US, November 30, 2022.
(photo credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS)

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden tweeted on Monday that “on Holocaust Remembrance Day, we grieve the 6 million Jews and millions of other innocent lives lost during one of the darkest chapters in history.”

“We can't redeem the past,” the president tweeted. “But we can commit to building a future where we uphold the values of justice, equality, and diversity.”

Week of observance of the Days of Remembrance of Victims of the Holocaust 

Over the weekend, the president also proclaimed April 16 through April 23, 2023 as a week of observance of the Days of Remembrance of Victims of the Holocaust and called “upon the people of the United States to observe this week and pause to remember victims and survivors of the Holocaust.”

In his proclamation, he recognized the current wave of antisemitic incidents, noting that “unfortunately, hatred never truly goes away,” and pledged to that his administration “will not be indifferent,” and will mobilize “the full weight of the Federal Government to fight this scourge of hate in America.”

MEMORIAL CANDLES with the names and details of individuals murdered in the Holocaust are displayed at Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv. Racism alone does not lead to the systematic genocide of an entire population. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90) MEMORIAL CANDLES with the names and details of individuals murdered in the Holocaust are displayed at Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv. Racism alone does not lead to the systematic genocide of an entire population. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

“During Yom HaShoah and throughout these days of remembrance, we mourn the six million Jews who were murdered during the horror of the Holocaust — as well as the millions of Roma and Sinti, Slavs, disabled persons, LGBTQI+ individuals, and political dissidents who were murdered at the hands of the Nazis and their collaborators,” the President said in his statement. “Together with courageous survivors, descendants of victims, and people around the world, we renew our solemn vow: “never again.””

He went on to say that “unfortunately, hatred never truly goes away,” but rather, “it only hides — lurking until it is given the oxygen to emerge again.”

“We have seen this hard truth across our country, from swastikas on cars and antisemitic banners on bridges to attacks against Jewish people at schools and synagogues and outright Holocaust denialism,” Biden wrote. “The venom and violence of antisemitism goes against all the values we stand for as Americans.  And it is a stark reminder — as my dear friend Elie Wiesel once said — that “Indifference is always the friend of the enemy.”  And as my father taught me, “silence is complicity.””

“My Administration has not and will not be indifferent,” Biden added. He noted that the administration is “developing a national strategy to counter antisemitism — mobilizing the full weight of the Federal Government to fight this scourge of hate in America — and we have co-sponsored a United Nations resolution to combat Holocaust denial through education.”

“We secured the largest increase in funding ever for the physical security of nonprofits, including synagogues, Jewish Community Centers, Jewish day schools, and other houses of worship,” his statement reads. He also mentioned the “first-ever White House summit on combating hate-fueled violence because nobody should fear going to a religious service, wearing a symbol of their faith, or simply being who they are.”

He noted that last year, during his visit to Israel over the summer, he returned to Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, “to pay tribute to the lives that were stolen during this dark chapter of our history and to honor their memory.”

“I will never forget meeting with two survivors on that sacred ground and hearing their stories,” the President said. “The horrors of the Holocaust are painful to recount — the savage murder of innocent families and the systemic dehumanization of entire populations.”

“We remember the cries for help that went unanswered and the bright futures cut short,” he continued. “We must never look away from the truth of what happened. The rite of remembrance becomes more urgent with each passing year, as fewer survivors remain to share their stories and open our eyes to the harms of unchecked hatred.” 

“Hate must have no safe harbor in America or anywhere else,” Biden’s statement reads. “Today and always, we make our message clear:  Evil will not win.  Hate will not prevail.  And the violence of antisemitism will not be the story of our time. Together, we can ensure that “never again” is a promise we keep,” he concluded.



Tags Holocaust Joe Biden white house yom hashoah Biden administration
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran kickstarts multi-front Middle East war against Israel - analysis

Israeli soldiers near the border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, April 7, 2023
2

Scientists finish 200-year decryption of ancient Greek-Egyptian treatise - study

Depictions of Euclid and Ptolemy with a cosmological diagram between them. Engraving. (Illustrative).
3

Russian officials tried to use Putin's cancer to 'throw' Ukraine war - leaked intel

RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
4

Rabbi Leo Dee: 'Our family of seven is now a family of four'

Lucy Dee, age 48, was killed in a terror attack in northern Israel along with two of her daughters, Maia and Rina Dee. Lucy passed away from her injuries in hospital, April 10, 2023.
5

Israel seeks US support for IDF buildup as expert predicts Iran strike

An Israeli F15 fighter jet takes off during a joint international aerial training exercise at Uvda military air base in southern Israel, dubbed ‘Blue Flag 2017.’
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by