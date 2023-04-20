The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia will give weapons to North Korea if South Korea helps Ukraine - Medvedev

Calling it "quid pro quo," the former Russian president said that Russia could help North Korea escalate against South Korea should the country assist Ukraine.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: APRIL 20, 2023 11:58

Updated: APRIL 20, 2023 12:03
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend an official reception following their talks in Vladivostok, Russia in this undated photo released on April 25, 2019. (photo credit: KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY KCNA VIA REUTERS)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend an official reception following their talks in Vladivostok, Russia in this undated photo released on April 25, 2019.
(photo credit: KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY KCNA VIA REUTERS)

The Kremlin may supply North Korea with new Russian weaponry should South Korea supply military equipment to Ukraine, former Russian president and current Russian Security Council deputy chairman Dmitry Medvedev warned on Wednesday.

In response to a Wednesday Reuters interview with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in which he indicated that Seoul could provide lethal aid to Ukraine for its war against Russia, Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel that "There are new ones willing to help our enemies."

"Until recently, the South Koreans ardently assured that the possibility of supplying lethal weapons to Kyiv was completely ruled out," said Medvedev. "I wonder what the inhabitants of this country will say when they see the latest samples of Russian weapons with their closest neighbors -- our partners from the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea)?"

Medvedev said that such an outcome would be a "quid pro quo."

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry acknowledged on Wednesday night that without naming Medvedev but played down the statements by implying that the Russian military arsenal had vastly degraded due to its invasion of Ukraine, and would soon only be able to send obsolete World War II era tanks.

Ukrainian servicemen train to shoot a machine gun from M113 Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) during a training session, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Donbas region, Ukraine April 8, 2023. (credit: Yan Dorbronosov/Reuters) Ukrainian servicemen train to shoot a machine gun from M113 Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) during a training session, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Donbas region, Ukraine April 8, 2023. (credit: Yan Dorbronosov/Reuters)

"Russian authorities threatened South Korea that if it supplied lethal weapons to Ukraine, Russia would respond by supplying arms to the DPRK," the Ukrainian Defense Ministry wrote on Twitter. "Today, trains are transporting Korean War-era T-54 tanks from Russia to Ukraine, and tomorrow they will transport T-34 tanks to [North Korean capital of] Pyongyang."

Kremlin Spokesman Dimitry Peskov also responded to Yoon's statements, warning that lethal aid would mean that South Korea would be more involved in the war.

"Unfortunately, Seoul has taken a rather unfriendly position in this whole story," said Peskov. "The start of arms deliveries will obliquely mean a certain stage of involvement in this conflict."

Paying it forward after Korean War

Yoon had told Reuters that his government had been reviewing how it could help defend and rebuild Ukraine in the same manner that his state had received international support in the 1950 Korean War. 

"If there is a situation the international community cannot condone, such as any large-scale attack on civilians, massacre or serious violation of the laws of war, it might be difficult for us to insist only on humanitarian or financial support," Yoon told Reuters.

The shift in position comes not only before Yoon's visit to the US, but the leak of Pentagon intelligence documents that revealed South Korea's reticence to provide weapons to Ukraine under US pressure.

Leaked intercepts showed that South Korean senior presidential advisers were concerned about providing artillery shells directly to Ukraine, the BBC reported. The advisors allegedly suggested that South Korea, a major producer of artillery shells, could send them to Poland instead to maintain appearances of neutrality. The BBC noted that in 2022 Seoul had agreed to sell shells to the US on the condition that they not be sent to Ukraine.

On Wednesday the US announced a new security package to Ukraine that included 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds. The US has supplied over 1,500,000 155mm rounds, 7,000 precision guided 155mm artillery rounds, 155mm Remote Anti-Armor Mine rounds, 50,000 152 mm rounds, 40,000 130mm rounds, 40,000 122 mm rounds,  and 450,000 105mm rounds since the war began.



Tags Russia ukraine north korea South Korea Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
3

Russian officials tried to use Putin's cancer to 'throw' Ukraine war - leaked intel

RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
4

Scientists finish 200-year decryption of ancient Greek-Egyptian treatise - study

Depictions of Euclid and Ptolemy with a cosmological diagram between them. Engraving. (Illustrative).
5

Israel seeks US support for IDF buildup as expert predicts Iran strike

An Israeli F15 fighter jet takes off during a joint international aerial training exercise at Uvda military air base in southern Israel, dubbed ‘Blue Flag 2017.’
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by