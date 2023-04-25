One killed, 10 wounded in Russian attack on museum in Ukraine - Zelensky

Russian forces struck a museum in the center of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kupiansk during an attack on Tuesday, killing one person, wounding 10 more and burying others under rubble, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"So far we know of a dead museum worker and 10 injured. There are more people under the rubble. The recovery from the shelling continues. All necessary agencies are involved," Zelensky wrote on Telegram messenger.

The president's chief of staff and the regional governor said the damage was caused by a Russian S-300 missile.

Deliberate attacks on civilians

Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians in its full-scale invasion that has killed thousands of people, uprooted millions and destroyed cities.

Zelensky posted a video of a badly damaged building that had spewed out rubble and debris into the street. Its windows were smashed and a section of the wall and roof was destroyed.

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT Volodymyr Zelensky attends the European Leaders Summit in Brussels last month. (credit: Daina Le Lardic/EU 2023/Handout via Reuters)

Kupiansk, which had a pre-war population of 26,000, lies in the Kharkiv region. It is an important rail hub that was occupied by Russian forces for months after they invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Ukrainian forces chased them out of Kupiansk in a lightning counteroffensive in September that also recaptured the cities of Izium and Balakliia.