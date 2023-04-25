Russia's Medvedev: Give Biden false nuke codes if he wins in 2024

Russian Security Council Deputy Chair Dmitry Medvedev welcomed US President Joe Biden's launch of his 2024 reelection campaign but advised providing him with false nuclear launch codes in case he wins.

Writing on Twitter, Medvedev referred to Biden as a "daring geezer," referencing the US president's old age.

However, he also seemingly made reference to common talking points among the far-Right in the US that Biden may be too old to be president or going senile.

"In place of the American military, I would immediately make a fake trunk with false nuclear codes in case he wins, so as to avoid fatal consequences," Medvedev wrote.

All this was accompanied by a picture of Biden designed to look arguably silly.

Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev gives an interview at the Gorki state residence outside Moscow, Russia, January 25, 2022. (credit: SPUTNIK/YULIA ZYRYANOVA/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Russia's Medvedev's history of incendiary, outlandish remarks

Medvedev, a former Russian president who is a staunch ally of President Vladimir Putin, has made many outlandish comments over social media and in official political forums in recent months.

Earlier Tuesday, Medvedev warned that a new world war is on its way.

"The world is sick and quite probably is on the verge of a new world war," he said at a conference in Moscow, adding that risks of a nuclear confrontation were growing - and more serious than concerns about climate change.

In January, he accused Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday of shameful subservience to the United States and suggested he should ritually disembowel himself.

Medvedev also made many comments about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, such as accusing it of being a "Nazi regime" and saying that Russia should rename the country Bandera Reich.

He also suggested that Russia attack the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague with a hypersonic missile after it issued an arrest warrant for Putin.

Medvedev also said Ukraine should just disappear "BECAUSE NOBODY NEEDS IT" and proceeded to list six reasons attempting to justify this claim.

Reuters contributed to this report.