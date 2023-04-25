The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel is 75, but how are other countries celebrating independence?

In Sri Lanka, an island nation southeast of India in the Indian Ocean, they also celebrated 75 years this year in February.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 25, 2023 23:00
‎Israeli Air Force aerobatic team fly during a military training for the upcoming Israel's Independence day, April 17, 2023. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
‎Israeli Air Force aerobatic team fly during a military training for the upcoming Israel's Independence day, April 17, 2023.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

As Israel celebrates its 75th Independence Day, Golden Path travel agency explored the independence day traditions worldwide - particularly those with out of the box celebratory practices.

In Sri Lanka, an island nation southeast of India in the Indian Ocean, they also celebrated 75 years this year in February. "Like in Israel," said Simon Ovadia, "in Sri Lanka, they celebrate with ceremonies, flag waving, dancing, marches and performances." 

India's independence, which they gained one year before Israel in August 1947, is marked by residents decorating their homes and buildings with Indian flags and painting the streets in green, orange and white. 

Ovadia said that Indians have incorporated a new custom recently in "the flying of kites in the colors of the country's fags....For residents, the kite symbolizes India's departure from British rule into freedom."

Norway, France and Indonesia

The Norwegians have a unique way of celebrating their independence. On their Constitution Day, the Norwegians gather in their capital to participate the massive procession in Oslo's city center. Citizens dress up in traditional Norwegian clothing and pass by the home of the royal family who watches and waves. 

THE ISRAEL Air Force trains for Israel’s 75th Independence Day, in Jerusalem this past week. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) THE ISRAEL Air Force trains for Israel’s 75th Independence Day, in Jerusalem this past week. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Indonesians release sea turtles each year on their independence day, in addition to fireworks, parades, and parties. 

France's Bastille Day, on July 14th, celebrates the French Revolution. It is marked by a military parade on the Champs Elysees and a festive parade in Paris. Celebrations also include street fairs parades and a massive national picnic. 

"Independence Days worldwide have turned into holidays over the years for citizens - days off from work, colorful processions, marches and special events. They combine tradition, culture and unbeatable cuisine. For this reason, if you can schedule your trips around these days, I highly recommend [doing so]. Happy Independence Day to everyone!"

Israel celebrates its independence annually on the fifth day of the Hebrew month of Iyar, immediately following Remembrance Day on the fourth. This year, Remembrance Day began on the evening of April 24th and Independence Day began on the evening of the 25th.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu kicked off the nation's annual Independence Day torch-lighting ceremony with a second short video celebrating Israel's many achievements and calling for peace among citizens who disagree politically. 

"Let's stop all of the commotion for a moment," Netanyahu said in his video. "As one nation, we rose from the ashes of the Holocaust to the peak of revival. As one nation, we won Israel's wars. As one nation, we absorbed millions of Olim."

Netanyahu listed the various peace agreements Israel made over the decades, and highlighted Israel's rapid infrastructural growth since its birth. 



