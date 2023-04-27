The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia can continue Ukraine war another year despite sanctions - report

New documents from the leaked Pentagon papers suggest that the rounds of sanctions did have an impact on Russia, but didn't cripple it.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 27, 2023 01:53
Russian servicemen equip an Iskander tactical missile system at the Army-2015 international military-technical forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 17, 2015. (photo credit: REUTERS/SERGEI KARPUKHIN)
Russian servicemen equip an Iskander tactical missile system at the Army-2015 international military-technical forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 17, 2015.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SERGEI KARPUKHIN)

Moscow will be able to continue fighting its war against Ukraine for at least one more year, according to US intelligence sources cited by the Washington Post's report of a leaked US military document that was previously unreported.

The newly discovered, top-secret documents give a greater understanding of the effects of the numerous sanctions imposed on Russia by the US, the EU and allied countries like Japan.

Russia can continue to fight

But despite the measurable effect the sanctions have on Russia's economy, they still did not cripple its ability to continue its war effort in Ukraine.

According to US intelligence, to offset the sanctions “Moscow is relying on increased corporate taxes, its sovereign wealth fund, increased imports and businesses adaptability to help mitigate economic pressures.”

Recently the US ramped up the pressure especially on Russian elites who have supported the war and their companies.

Russian servicemen drive a T-14 Armata tank (front) during a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2015. (credit: REUTERS/SERGEI KARPUKHIN) Russian servicemen drive a T-14 Armata tank (front) during a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2015. (credit: REUTERS/SERGEI KARPUKHIN)

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry is claiming that some elements of the Russian political and business segments have become afraid for their future after a possible Russian defeat and are seeking to contact Ukraine and other countries.

Still, they “are likely to persist in upholding the Kremlin’s objectives in Ukraine” and in “helping Moscow circumvent sanctions,” according to the intelligence assessments in the leaked documents.

The documents don't refer to other limiting factors for Russia's war effort, like a possible lack of ammunitions. Recent reports indicate that Russia is searching far and wide for new suppliers.

Russia is clearly scrambling to resupply its forces a year into the war in Ukraine. It has acquired drones from Iran and apparently also acquired artillery shells and small arms ammunition. It also reportedly tried to purchase tens of thousands of shells from Egypt, although this demand didn't result in any delivery of munitions. Last year the New York Times reported that Moscow also was seeking millions of rounds of artillery shells from North Korea.  

The documents are part of a trove of classified documents that was leaked online. Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the US Air National Guard accused of leaking the top secret military intelligence records was charged on April 14 with unlawfully copying and transmitting classified material.

Seth J. Frantzman and Reuters contributed to this story.



Tags Russia sanctions economy intelligence leak Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
3

Russian billionaires see wealth rise to over half a trillion dollars - Forbes

The superyacht Nord, reportedly owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, is docked in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia March 31, 2022.
4

Texas beachgoers unsettled by monstrous sea creature on shore

Strange looking sea creature
5

Egyptian lawyer sues Netflix for casting Black woman as Cleopatra

The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US July 16, 2018.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by