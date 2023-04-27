The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group said on Thursday it was suspending artillery fire in Bakhmut to allow Ukrainian forces on the other side of the frontline to safely show the city to visiting US journalists.

Wagner has been spearheading Russia's assault on Bakhmut since last summer in the longest and bloodiest battle of the war, but Ukrainian forces have so far thwarted its attempts to take full control of the city.

Wagner's official statement

Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner's founder, said in an audio message published by his press service:

"A decision has been taken to suspend artillery fire so that American journalists can safely film Bakhmut and go home."

Prigozhin in the same message warned the Ukrainian side not to try to bring in any extra forces under cover of the journalists' visit.

Ukrainian service members from a 3rd separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, fire a howitzer D30 at a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the city of Bakhmut, Ukraine April 23, 2023. (credit: Sofiia Gatilova/Reuters)

Reuters could not immediately independently verify whether Wagner had suspended its artillery fire or not.

A day earlier, Prigozhin lambasted the defense ministry for not sending much-needed shipments of ammunition to his fighters.