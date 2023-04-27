The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Russia's Wagner says it suspends artillery fire in Ukraine's Bakhmut for press tour

A day earlier, Prigozhin lambasted the defense ministry for not sending much-needed shipments of ammunition to his fighters.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 27, 2023 13:54
Cadets of a military academy attend the funeral of Dmitry Menshikov, a mercenary for the private Russian military company Wagner Group, killed during the military conflict in Ukraine, in the Alley of Heroes at a cemetery in Saint Petersburg, Russia December 24, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/IGOR RUSSAK)
The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group said on Thursday it was suspending artillery fire in Bakhmut to allow Ukrainian forces on the other side of the frontline to safely show the city to visiting US journalists.

Wagner has been spearheading Russia's assault on Bakhmut since last summer in the longest and bloodiest battle of the war, but Ukrainian forces have so far thwarted its attempts to take full control of the city.

Wagner's official statement 

Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner's founder, said in an audio message published by his press service:

"A decision has been taken to suspend artillery fire so that American journalists can safely film Bakhmut and go home."

Prigozhin in the same message warned the Ukrainian side not to try to bring in any extra forces under cover of the journalists' visit.

Reuters could not immediately independently verify whether Wagner had suspended its artillery fire or not.

A day earlier, Prigozhin lambasted the defense ministry for not sending much-needed shipments of ammunition to his fighters.



