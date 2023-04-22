An Israeli-Ukrainian volunteer who joined Ukrainian forces to fight against Russia's invasion was captured and executed by Russian military forces in Bakhmut, according to reports by Ukrainian media outlet Ukrinform.

Oleksandr Dubovik, whose call sign was Partyzan, was reportedly killed on December 23 after being seriously wounded and captured by Russian soldiers in Zaitseve, in the Bakhmut region.

As per the Urkainian report, Dubovik was born in Dnipro before making aliyah to Israel. In February of last year, as Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, Dubovik reportedly returned to Ukraine to volunteer in the military.

Oleksandr "Partizan" Israeli volunteer that fall in battle at Bakhmut. "If I don't go to protect the land of my ancestors, how will I look our children in the eyes?"A person with a unique destiny. A native of Dnipro, he moved to Israel , had a home, a family, and a job. pic.twitter.com/tNGC4mSAiR — Knukli (@11Knuk123) April 21, 2023

Oleksandr is survived by his wife and two children, nine and two years old. His parents, as well as his younger brothers and sisters, live in Israel, as per the report.

This is a developing story.