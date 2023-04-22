The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israeli-Ukrainian volunteer captured, killed by Russian forces in Bakhmut fighting - report

Oleksandr Dubovik was reportedly killed on December 23 after being seriously wounded and captured by Russian soldiers in Zaitseve.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 22, 2023 16:37
Ukrainian artillery fires towards the frontline during heavy fighting amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near Bakhmut, Ukraine, April 13, 2023. (photo credit: KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS)
Ukrainian artillery fires towards the frontline during heavy fighting amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near Bakhmut, Ukraine, April 13, 2023.
(photo credit: KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS)

An Israeli-Ukrainian volunteer who joined Ukrainian forces to fight against Russia's invasion was captured and executed by Russian military forces in Bakhmut, according to reports by Ukrainian media outlet Ukrinform.

Oleksandr Dubovik, whose call sign was Partyzan, was reportedly killed on December 23 after being seriously wounded and captured by Russian soldiers in Zaitseve, in the Bakhmut region.

As per the Urkainian report, Dubovik was born in Dnipro before making aliyah to Israel. In February of last year, as Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, Dubovik reportedly returned to Ukraine to volunteer in the military.

Oleksandr is survived by his wife and two children, nine and two years old. His parents, as well as his younger brothers and sisters, live in Israel, as per the report.

This is a developing story.



