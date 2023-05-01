The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
'It was like doomsday,' says Gaza woman after escaping Sudan

Hundreds of people have been killed since a power struggle between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted into conflict on April 15.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 1, 2023 17:51

Updated: MAY 1, 2023 19:58
A drone view shows smoke rising over the Khartoum North Light Industrial Area, in Bahri, Sudan, April 23, 2023, in this still image taken from video obtained by Reuters. (photo credit: VIDEO OBTAINED BY REUTERS/VIA REUTERS)
A drone view shows smoke rising over the Khartoum North Light Industrial Area, in Bahri, Sudan, April 23, 2023, in this still image taken from video obtained by Reuters.
(photo credit: VIDEO OBTAINED BY REUTERS/VIA REUTERS)

When bridges closed in her area of Sudan's capital Khartoum, Palestinian medical student Nour Kullab thought it was just another protest.

Before she could grasp what was happening, electricity and water were cut off amid the din of gunfire and rockets, Kullab told Reuters at her family house in Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip four days after returning.

"I got out of my home, there were no rickshaws, only cars and no one stopped for me, the industrial zone was on fire, and shops were closed. I felt horror as if it was doomsday," Kullab, 25, said.

"When you see bodies scattered right and left, dismembered people, torched banks, you feel it is totally unsafe," she said.

View of a sand storm in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on April 10, 2023. (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH 90) View of a sand storm in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on April 10, 2023. (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH 90)

Conflict in Sudan kills hundreds

On Monday, the Palestinian foreign ministry said it had concluded the evacuation of Palestinians in Sudan with the collaboration of Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia.

Gaza has gone through numerous wars between Israel and Palestinian factions and suffered its own bout of civil conflict.

'Worse than a war in Gaza'

"It was worse than a war in Gaza," said Kullab, who spent days without bread or clean water after she quit her house to live with a Sudanese friend.

Shops were closed as looting spread.

"There was a guy who sold water in tankers, salty water, from the sea, from the river, what is important that it was water. We could see through some algae but we used to boil it and drink, only to become more thirsty after," said Kullab.

Kullab arrived in Sudan in 2015 to study medicine. Her studies were interrupted by civil conflict and the pandemic. When this war broke out she was days away from graduating. She had only a few exams to do.

"I felt my future was taken away against my will, everything has gone in vain," she said.

On Friday, her family welcomed her at the crossing with Egypt with tears, not with celebrations as they had planned for later in May when she would have finished her studies.

"Happy conditions became sad," said Kullab's mother Ruwaida.



