US and Ukraine behind drone attack on Kremlin, Russia claims

Washington should be aware that Russia knew it was selecting the targets and Ukraine was merely implementing US plans, the Kremlin said.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 4, 2023 12:48

Updated: MAY 4, 2023 12:49
A still image taken from video shows a flying object exploding in an intense burst of light near the dome of the Kremlin Senate building during the alleged Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow, Russia, in this image taken from video obtained by Reuters May 3, 2023 (photo credit: OSTOROZHNO NOVOSTI/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
A still image taken from video shows a flying object exploding in an intense burst of light near the dome of the Kremlin Senate building during the alleged Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow, Russia, in this image taken from video obtained by Reuters May 3, 2023
(photo credit: OSTOROZHNO NOVOSTI/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Russia accused the United States on Thursday of being behind what it says was a drone attack on the Kremlin intended to kill President Vladimir Putin.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the allegation in a briefing to reporters, saying Washington should be aware that Russia knew it was selecting the targets and Ukraine was merely implementing US plans.

"Attempts to disown this, both in Kyiv and in Washington, are, of course, absolutely ridiculous. We know very well that decisions about such actions, about such terrorist attacks, are made not in Kyiv but in Washington," Peskov said.

He alleged that the United States often selected both the targets for Ukraine to attack and the means to attack them. "This is also often dictated from across the ocean. We know this well and are aware of this...in Washington they must clearly understand that we know this."

He did not provide any evidence to support the claim of US involvement.

RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions. (credit: Sputnik/Kremlin/Reuters) RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions. (credit: Sputnik/Kremlin/Reuters)

Ukraine has denied involvement in the incident in the early hours of Wednesday when video footage showed two flying objects approaching the Kremlin and one exploding with a bright flash.

The Kremlin has said it reserves the right to retaliate but has not said what form this might take.

Peskov said Russia had several options and the response, when it came, would be carefully considered and balanced. He said an urgent investigation was underway, but could not say when the results would be known.



Tags United States Russia ukraine Vladimir Putin Jews in Ukraine Ukraine-Russia War
