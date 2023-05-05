The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Drones will not win the Russia-Ukraine war - analysis

The two drone incidents show that drones can fly into the heart of the capital city of both countries. However, drones cannot win the war.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: MAY 5, 2023 14:37
Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 UCAV (photo credit: Army.com.ua/CC BY 4.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 UCAV
(photo credit: Army.com.ua/CC BY 4.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Two drone incidents, one in which involved drones reportedly penetrating to the heart of Moscow, illustrate how drone warfare continues to dictate the tempo in the skies over Russia and Ukraine.

The first incident occurred earlier this week when video showed a drone flying toward the Kremlin and then exploding. According to media accounts, there were actually two drones and the other was disabled.  

Moscow has claimed this could have been an assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin. The US has denied any foreknowledge of the incident and some have claimed it might be some kind of “false flag” conspiracy. However, what is clear is that a drone was involved and it came to the heart of Moscow.  

In another incident caught on video on Thursday evening, a Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone is reportedly seen flying over central Kyiv before being shot down by an air defense missile. The Bayraktar is a type of drone that can carry missiles. Ukraine used such drones during the opening days of the Russian invasion last year.

Since then, the two dozen Ukrainian-owned Turkish drones have mostly been neutralized by Russian air defenses or put out of action. Recent reports claimed Ukraine may have signed a new deal with the maker of the drones but it is unclear what Ukraine is procuring in that deal.  

An aerial view shows Ukrainian UAV Bayraktar targeting Russian landing craft vessel at Zmiinyi (Snake) Island, Ukraine, in this still image from a handout video released by Press service of Ukrainian Ground Forces on May 7, 2022. (credit: Ukrainian Ground Forces/Handout via REUTERS) An aerial view shows Ukrainian UAV Bayraktar targeting Russian landing craft vessel at Zmiinyi (Snake) Island, Ukraine, in this still image from a handout video released by Press service of Ukrainian Ground Forces on May 7, 2022. (credit: Ukrainian Ground Forces/Handout via REUTERS)

The recent footage shows that Ukraine apparently had to down its own drone because it was out of control. Tech and automotive news website The Drive notes that “the Ukrainian Air Force claims that control of the drone was lost and the decision to destroy it was made in order to avoid ‘unwanted consequences.’”

What is and is not clear about drones in Russia and Ukraine

How did the drone end up over Kyiv and why was Ukraine suddenly using Bayraktars when they hadn’t been using them for many months? The details are unclear.

What is clear is that drones continue to dominate the narratives in the conflict and help dictate its tempo. Ukraine and Russia both possess drones.

Russia uses Iranian-made drones to carry out kamikaze attacks and continued to do so throughout the war. Ukraine uses western-made drones, locally made drones and also the Turkish Bayraktars. The Bayraktars have proven less successful than earlier press reports indicated. They are not very fast and they can be brought down by air defenses.

The Bayraktars work better for Turkey’s uses in Syria and Iraq where there are no air defenses to stop them. Ankara also has tried to sell them to African countries.

Bayraktars, like the US Predator, work best in uncontested airspace. However, the Iranian-made kamikaze drones also have proven that they can’t help Russia win the war. Moscow uses them to terrorize civilians, but Ukrainian air defenses have proven more effective at downing them. 

The two drone incidents, one over Moscow and one over Kyiv, show that drones can fly into the heart of the capital city of both countries. In neither incident, however, is a war-winning strategy clear. Drones can’t win wars and they aren’t being used in masses or swarms. This shows that drone technology must increase a lot for the machines to be effective. At president the drones are like the biplanes of the First World War, an exotic and interesting addition to the war effort, but not yet the war winners that planes would prove in the Second World War.  



Tags Iran Russia ukraine moscow Kyiv drone attack drone Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
5

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by