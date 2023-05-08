The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia alleges American vaccine side effects, offers 'Sputnik V' instead

Russia accused the WHO of rejecting the vaccines that were developed in Russia for 'pure opportunistic reasons' while claiming they had proven their effectiveness.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 8, 2023 05:18

Updated: MAY 8, 2023 05:19
A nurse fills a syringe with a vaccine before administering an injection at a kids clinic in Kiev, Ukraine August 14, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)
A nurse fills a syringe with a vaccine before administering an injection at a kids clinic in Kiev, Ukraine August 14, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)

Russia offered its assistance and cooperation to other countries to help prevent and treat the next pandemic, while blasting the WHO for not accepting Russian-developed vaccines in a May 6 statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The statement came in reaction to the announcement by WHO Director-General Ghebreyesus that the COVID-19 pandemic was now officially declared to no longer be a global health emergency.

Russia accuses WHO of opportunism

Russia accused the WHO of rejecting the vaccines that were developed in Russia for "pure opportunistic reasons" while claiming Russia had proven its vaccine's effectiveness by saving "millions of lives all over the world."

The WHO delayed its assessment of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for emergency use because of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, an official from the health agency said in March 2022, shortly after the invasion began.

Russia's statement went on to allege "growing evidence of various side effects" of American vaccines and questioned the justification of their expedited global approval by the WHO.

People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed Sputnik V logo in this illustration taken, December 11, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed Sputnik V logo in this illustration taken, December 11, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

The statement closed by offering assistance and cooperation to all countries "to achieve progress in sustainable development and expand international cooperation in the field of global health to prevent future pandemics."

The WHO's emergency committee first declared that COVID represented its highest level of alert more than three years ago, on January 30, 2020. The status helps focus international attention on a health threat, as well as bolster collaboration on vaccines and treatments.

Russia became the first country to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing, a move Moscow likened to its success in the Cold War-era space race.

The vaccine was called "Sputnik V" in homage to the world's first satellite launched by the Soviet Union.

Reuters contributed to this story.



Tags Russia world health organization COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine WHO
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
5

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by