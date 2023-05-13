The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

EU and US to pledge joint action over China concerns

They aim to cooperate on efforts to counter foreign manipulation of information, including "China's amplification of Russian disinformation narratives about the war" in Ukraine and other issues.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 13, 2023 13:24
European Commission President Urusla von der Leyen delivers state of the European Union address to the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France, September 14, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)
European Commission President Urusla von der Leyen delivers state of the European Union address to the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France, September 14, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)

Washington and the EU will pledge joint action to tackle concerns focused on China about non-market practices and coordinate their export controls on semiconductors and other goods at a meeting this month, a draft statement showed.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, European Commission Vice-President Margrethe Vestager and other senior officials are due to meet for the fourth edition of the EU-US Trade and Technology Council (TTC) in Lulea, Sweden, on May 30-31.

What will be addressed?

The draft statement seen by Reuters said the two sides would address non-market practices and economic coercion, and aim to hold regular talks on efforts to stop their companies' knowledge linked to outbound investment supporting technologies of strategic rivals - an oblique reference to China.

They will also coordinate on their export controls on "sensitive items" - including goods that have a military use - and semiconductors, said the statement, which only mentions China twice and could still be changed before the meeting.

Brussels says it considers China a partner in some fields, an economic competitor and a strategic rival. The European Union plans to recalibrate its China policy, recognizing coordination with a more hawkish United States is essential.

Delivery workers unload packages in a shopping district as China returns to work despite continuing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreaks in Beijing, China, January 3, 2023. (credit: THOMAS PETER/REUTERS) Delivery workers unload packages in a shopping district as China returns to work despite continuing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreaks in Beijing, China, January 3, 2023. (credit: THOMAS PETER/REUTERS)

Highlighting the medical devices sector in China, the document said the transatlantic partners are "exploring possible actions" over the threat posed by non-market policies and practices.

They also aim to cooperate on efforts to counter foreign manipulation of information, including "China's amplification of Russian disinformation narratives about the war" in Ukraine.

The two sides also said they were committed to working with the G7 to coordinate action to counteract acts of economic coercion, such as the trade restrictions the EU says China has imposed on EU member Lithuania.



Tags European Union United States Russia China europe Market US-China relations
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rockets pummel Israel's south, IDF strikes Gaza targets

Trails of smoke are seen as rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel, in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 12, 2023.
2

Palestinian teens jailed for raping Polish tourist in front of partner

The IDF military court in the Kirya military headquarters
3

Idolatry: The Jewish version

DAVID KAHN, grand rabbi of the Toldos Aharon hassidic dynasty, lights a bonfire during Lag Ba’omer celebrations on Mount Meron in May 2019.
4

Rashida Tlaib's ‘Nakba Day’ event in US Capitol canceled after 'Post' report

Palestinian-American congresswoman Rashida Tlaib attends a pro-Palestinian protest in Dearborn, Michigan, US, May 16, 2021.
5

IDF has been ready for Gaza operation since last week, Gallant confirms

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with an IDF official at the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, May 9, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by