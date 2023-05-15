The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Wagner head offered to reveal Russian troop locations to Ukraine - report

Wagner's soldiers have been at the forefront of a bloody Russian offensive to take the city of Bakhmut.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 15, 2023 03:49
Wagner private military group centre opens in St Petersburg (photo credit: REUTERS)
Wagner private military group centre opens in St Petersburg
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner mercenary force, offered to reveal the position of Russian troops to the Ukranian government, the Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing leaked US intelligence documents.

Wagner's soldiers have been at the forefront of a bloody Russian offensive to take the city of Bakhmut. In exchange for Ukraine withdrawing its soldiers from the area, Prigozhin in January offered to tell its intelligence service the positions of Russian forces, the Post reported.

The paper said Ukraine rejected the offer.

Threatening to withdraw mercenaries

Prigozhin, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has publicly threatened to withdraw his mercenaries from the area around Bakhmut, where they are at the vanguard of the Russian offensive, unless they receive much-needed ammunition.

He said Tuesday in an audio message that he and his men would be regarded as traitors if they abandoned the area.

Wagner private military group centre opens in St Petersburg (credit: REUTERS)

The Post reported Prigozhin's offer came through his contacts with Ukraine's intelligence service.

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about the offer.

The report is based on secret US documents leaked to the group-chat platform Discord.



