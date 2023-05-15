Russia: UK military aid to Ukraine won't change conflict's course

Russia takes an "extremely negative" view of Britain's decision to supply Ukraine with more military hardware such as long-range attack drones, but does not believe London's help will change the course of the conflict, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Britain on Monday with a promise of long-range attack drones on top of cruise missiles pledged last week, as he tours Europe to try to source new arms for a counter-offensive against Russia.

What did Russia say about the UK giving Ukraine military aid?

Asked about Britain's military aid, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said:

"We take an extremely negative view of this. Britain is trying to be one of the leading countries which keeps pumping weapons into Ukraine."

"We take an extremely negative view of this. Britain is trying to be one of the leading countries which keeps pumping weapons into Ukraine." Dmitry Peskov

He said the impact of Britain's military aid would not be significant and would ultimately only make things worse for Ukraine.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hugs Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in Aylesbury, Britain, May 15, 2023. (credit: Rishi Sunak via Twitter/Handout via REUTERS)

"It cannot have any significant or major impact on the course of the Special Military Operation," he said, using the phrase the Kremlin uses to describe Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

"But it all leads to more destruction, to further military action and so on. So for Ukraine, it makes things much more complex."

The Russian defense ministry was cited on Monday by Russian news agencies as saying its air defense forces had shot down a British-supplied Storm Shadow cruise missile fired by Ukraine.

Reuters was unable to confirm the report.

Zelensky says he needs all the weapons he can get if Ukraine's long-expected counter-offensive is to meet all of its goals.