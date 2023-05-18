The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Ex-Wagner commander who sought asylum in Norway wants to return to Russia

The 26-year-old said he felt like "some kind of a boy in a big game" that he no longer wanted to be part of.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 18, 2023 02:46
Andrei Medvedev, a former commander of Russia's Wagner mercenary group speaks during an interview in Oslo, Norway February 1, 2023. (photo credit: JANIS LAZIANS/REUTERS)
A former commander of Russia's Wagner group who sought asylum in Norway after crossing the Russian-Norwegian border in January said on Wednesday he wanted to return to Russia even though he believed this could pose a risk to his life.

Andrei Medvedev, who has previously spoken about his time fighting in Ukraine, said in one of several videos posted on YouTube that he had decided by himself that he wanted to return to his home country.

"Recently I've decided that I'm ready to go back to the Russian Federation. I've contacted the Russian embassy in Oslo for help, to facilitate my return," Medvedev said in one of five short videos, adding that he made this decision on his own.

Who is he and why did he leave Russia?

Andrei Medvedev, a former commander of Russia's Wagner mercenary group looks on during an interview in Oslo, Norway February 1, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/JANIS LAIZANS) Andrei Medvedev, a former commander of Russia's Wagner mercenary group looks on during an interview in Oslo, Norway February 1, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/JANIS LAIZANS)

He escaped Russia via its Arctic border with Norway in January. He said he crossed through barbed-wire fences and evaded a border patrol with dogs, hearing Russian guards firing shots as he ran through a forest and over a frozen river.

His story made headlines around the world as a rare example of someone defecting to a Western country while claiming to have fought for the Wagner mercenary group in Ukraine.

At the time, Medvedev said he was seeking asylum in Norway because he feared for his life after witnessing the killing and mistreatment of Russian prisoners recruited by the mercenary group to fight in Ukraine.

In a video published on Wednesday he said that he would hand in documents "tomorrow" that he believed would help facilitate his return.

"I hoped that I could find peace and calm here, that I could leave all the politics, the war, the army behind, but somehow I couldn't manage," Medvedev said in Russian.

"We shall see what would happen in Russia. If they kill me, OK. If they don't, thanks a lot. If I live, even more thanks."

He was convicted in April of being involved in a bar fight in Oslo and of carrying an air gun.

He told Reuters at the time he was looking to the future, studying Norwegian and hoping to get asylum.

Reuters was unable to reach Medvedev via telephone on Wednesday.



