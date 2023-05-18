The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Visiting Ukraine, China's envoy urged all sides to create space for peace talks

Ukraine's foreign minister told Li on Wednesday that Kyiv would not accept any proposals to end the war that involved losing territory or freezing the conflict.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 18, 2023 08:37
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (not pictured) via phone line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, January 25, 2023.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (not pictured) via phone line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, January 25, 2023.
(photo credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)

Beijing's special envoy noted there was no panacea to the war in Ukraine during a visit to Kyiv earlier this week, but urged all parties to create conditions for peace talks, China's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Special envoy for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui visited Kyiv on Tuesday and Wednesday, where he exchanged views with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian foreign minister and other state leaders on ways to end the Ukraine-Russia conflict through a political settlement, the foreign ministry statement said.

Chinese envoy visits Kyiv

"China is willing to promote the international community to form the greatest common denominator for resolving the Ukrainian crisis, and make its own efforts to stop the fighting and (establish a) ceasefire and restore peace as soon as possible," the statement said.

"China has always played a constructive role in alleviating the humanitarian situation in Ukraine in its own way and will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine within its capacity," it added.

Ukraine's foreign minister told Li on Wednesday that Kyiv would not accept any proposals to end the war that involved losing territory or freezing the conflict, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (L) and Chinese Ambassador to Russia Li Hui attend a video conference, dedicated to the start of the construction of the Chinese section of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline, in Moscow, Russia, June 29, 2015. (credit: REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/RIA Novosti/Pool) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (L) and Chinese Ambassador to Russia Li Hui attend a video conference, dedicated to the start of the construction of the Chinese section of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline, in Moscow, Russia, June 29, 2015. (credit: REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/RIA Novosti/Pool)

Li, who is a former ambassador to Russia, will also visit Poland, France, Germany and finally Russia during a multi-day trip. He is the most senior Chinese official to visit Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022.

During Li's visit to Kyiv, bilateral relations were also discussed, and both sides agreed to work to maintain mutual respect and keep moving forward with mutually beneficial co-operation, China's foreign ministry said.

Both governments agreed that a recent phone call between President Xi Jinping and Zelensky had pointed out the direction for the development of relations.



