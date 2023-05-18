The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Russian-annexed Crimea's return to Ukraine will 'happen for certain' - Zelensky

Russia shows no sign of abandoning Crimea, home to its Black Sea fleet, and has used the peninsula as a platform to launch missile strikes on Ukrainian targets.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 18, 2023 18:36
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin attend a memorial service for Dmytro "Da Vinci" Kotsiubailo, a former volunteer and serviceman who was killed in a fight against Russian troops in the frontline town of Bakhmut, March 10, 2023. (photo credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky set up a reintegration council on Thursday to advise on the restoration of Ukrainian rule over Crimea, saying liberation of the peninsula, seized by Russia in 2014, will "happen for certain."

He was speaking at a gathering in Kyiv to mark the anniversary of the mass Soviet-era deportation of Crimean Tatars from the peninsula in 1944.

Zelensky said that more and more countries realized it would be impossible "to return peace to international relations and the full force of international law" without first returning Crimea.

"We continue our work in order to liberate the Crimea. It will happen for certain - its full-fledged return to Ukraine's state system," Zelensky told Tatar community leaders and senior officials.

"We are preparing to reintegrate Crimea. I signed the decree about the advisory council on reintegration and de-occupation of our Crimea and the (Crimean port) city of Sevastopol."

Participants burn flares in front of a banner with a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a patriotic flash mob marking the ninth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea, in Yalta, Crimea March 17, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY PAVLISHAK) Participants burn flares in front of a banner with a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a patriotic flash mob marking the ninth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea, in Yalta, Crimea March 17, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY PAVLISHAK)

Ukraine's counteroffensive in the works

Kyiv is planning to launch a counteroffensive against Russian forces and hopes it will change the dynamics of the war that has raged since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February last year. Ukrainian officials have repeatedly said that seizing the peninsula back from Russia is one of its key objectives.

Zelensky and other officials held a minute of silence to remember victims of the 1944 deportation of some 200,000 Crimean Tatars to Siberia and Central Asia under the orders of Soviet leader Josef Stalin.

Zelensky also said Ukraine was working hard to free Crimean Tatars who were being held in Russia.

Moscow has denied accusations of human rights abuses in Crimea and says a referendum held after Russian forces seized the peninsula showed that Crimeans genuinely want to be part of Russia.

The referendum is not recognized by most countries.



