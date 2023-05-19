The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Australians outraged after police tase critically-injured grandmother

The woman is in critical condition in hospital, fading in and out of consciousness, sparking a public uproar over the incident.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 19, 2023 08:59
Australian police officers participate in a training scenario called an 'Armed Offender/Emergency Exercise' at an international passenger terminal at Sydney Harbour in Australia, July 27, 2017 (photo credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY)
Australian police officers participate in a training scenario called an 'Armed Offender/Emergency Exercise' at an international passenger terminal at Sydney Harbour in Australia, July 27, 2017
(photo credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY)

 A 95-year-old grandmother who Australian police tasered at a retirement home is in critical condition as the homicide squad joins a high-profile investigation into the incident, police said on Friday.

Police were called to the Yallambee aged care home in Cooma, about 300 km (186 miles) southwest of Sydney, on Wednesday after staff found resident, Clare Nowland, outside her room holding a steak knife, New South Wales police assistant commissioner Peter Cotter said.

Two officers spoke with Nowland for several minutes but when she failed to drop the knife and approached them, one fired a taser, knocking her to the ground.

"At the time she was tasered, she was approaching police but it is fair to say at a slow pace," Cotter said during a press conference. "She had a walking frame, but she had a knife."

Australian woman suffers from dementia, in critical condition

Nowland, who suffers from dementia, had wandered the facility for several hours and taken the knife from the kitchen.

She is in critical condition in hospital, fading in and out of consciousness, sparking a public uproar over the incident.

Police officers surround a police van as they issue citation tickets to demonstrators, after shutting down a rally that was deemed unlawful, in Sydney, Australia, July 28, 2020 (credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT) Police officers surround a police van as they issue citation tickets to demonstrators, after shutting down a rally that was deemed unlawful, in Sydney, Australia, July 28, 2020 (credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT)

"The use of a taser when a kind word was all she needed ... she was confused which is what happens with people who have dementia, she needed kind words and assistance and help. She didn't need the force of the law," community advocate Andrew Thaler told Reuters.

The officer who fired the taser was off duty pending a "level 1 critical incident investigation", a category police reserve for exceptional cases where injuries lead to death or imminent death. The homicide squad is involved.

"If a threshold is met where it changes from being a departmental issue to being a criminal issue, we are certainly mature and transparent enough as an organization to do what has to be done," said Cotter.

Body cameras recorded the encounter but it was not in the public interest to release the footage because of the investigation, he said.



Tags women australia police violence police brutality
