Washington police officer charged over allegedly aiding Proud Boys leader

A federal grand jury indicted Lamond, who was arrested on Friday, on one count of obstruction of justice and three counts of making false statements.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 19, 2023 22:52

Updated: MAY 19, 2023 22:53
A member of the Proud Boys gestures in front of the Oregon State Capitol during a protest in support of the January 6th attack on the US Capitol in Washington, in Salem, Oregon, US, January 8, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/JOHN RUDOFF)
A member of the Proud Boys gestures in front of the Oregon State Capitol during a protest in support of the January 6th attack on the US Capitol in Washington, in Salem, Oregon, US, January 8, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JOHN RUDOFF)

The head of an intelligence unit of Washington's police department faces criminal charges after allegedly warning the leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group about an arrest warrant and leaking other law enforcement information, an indictment released on Friday showed.

Metropolitan Police Department Lieutenant Shane Lamond gave Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio confidential information about an investigation into the 2020 burning of a "Black Lives Matter" banner stolen from a church in the US capital and later told him that he faced arrest in the matter, the US Justice Department said.

Lamond, who supervised the Intelligence Branch of the police department's Homeland Security Bureau, also made false and misleading statements to federal law enforcement agents about his communications with Tarrio, the Justice Department said.

The seal of the US Justice Department is seen on the podium in the Department's headquarters briefing room before a news conference with the Attorney General in Washington, January 24, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE) The seal of the US Justice Department is seen on the podium in the Department's headquarters briefing room before a news conference with the Attorney General in Washington, January 24, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

A federal grand jury indicted Lamond, who was arrested on Friday, on one count of obstruction of justice and three counts of making false statements. He faces a maximum of 30 years in prison.

The police department said Lamond, who has worked for the force for 24 years, was placed on administrative leave in February 2022 because of the US investigation.

A lawyer for Lamond did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the indictment, Lamond and Tarrio had been in regular contact since 2019. Prosecutors disclosed communications between the two including a text exchange after the 2020 presidential election in which Democrat Joe Biden defeated then-President Donald Trump.

Lamond wrote, "Hey brother, sad, sad news today. You all planning anything."

"Yep," Tarrio responded.

Tarrio pleaded guilty to charges in the Black Lives banner case and in 2021 was sentenced to five months in prison.

A jury in a separate case this month convicted Tarrio and other members of the Proud Boys of seditious conspiracy involving the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.



