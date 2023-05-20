The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Why are people so scared of visiting the "gate to hell"?

The Ahun Ru Paro cave in Japan is also known as the "Gateway to Hell" by the locals. Dare to try?

By WALLA! TOURISM
Published: MAY 20, 2023 06:17

Updated: MAY 20, 2023 06:21
The "entrance to hell" on under Mt Otokoyama in Pippu, Hokkaido. (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/WALLA!)
The "entrance to hell" on under Mt Otokoyama in Pippu, Hokkaido.
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT/WALLA!)

The Ahun Ru Paro cave system sits at the base of Mount Otokuyama in the Hokkaido region, Japan and was nicknamed "The Entrance to Hell" by the local Ainu people, after the mysterious death of a man who entered.

The rural town of Pippo has a population of about 4,000 and is usually just a stopover for travelers making their way to the bustling city of Asahikawa, a few kilometers away.

A reporter in Japan was on his way to the northern region of the country when a man he met on his journey told him about the cave that serves as a "gateway to hell." The Sora24 reporter wondered if this was just an urban legend spread by superstitious locals and decided to check it out for himself.

With nothing more than a vague location on Google Maps, he set out to find the cave. He expected to have to walk through a dense forest to find the "gateway to hell," but was surprised to quickly find a sign on the side of the road indicating the entrance to the cave. The cave itself can even be seen from the main street.

One of the reasons why there is not much information about this cave is because the Ainu do not have a written language. This means that their folklore and tradition is passed down orally.

Sefunim Cave (credit: HADAR YAHAV)Sefunim Cave (credit: HADAR YAHAV)

One of the stories passed down from generation to generation is about a couple of old villagers who found themselves lost in a cave and managed to escape from it after a long search.

Determination to see the unseen

One of them was determined to go back there, while the other said he never would. The one who wanted to return died under mysterious circumstances shortly after, while the other lived for many more years. Following these superstitions, a huge sign with the words "do not enter" was placed outside the cave.

The entrance is fenced, but brave and determined adventurers can break in by crawling under the barrier. The reporter who found the cave preferred to listen to the instructions and not go inside. He did look around the cave to make sure it wasn't just a tunnel. When he circled the entrance, he found a solid rock wall, meaning that the only way the cave could lead to was down - and from there the way out was unknown.



Tags Tourism Japan Israel Japan world news Tourism Ministry
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient tablet found on Mount Ebal predates known Hebrew inscriptions

(L-R) XCT reconstruction of the tablet's surface. Semitransparent visualization of the reconstructed tablet
2

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

The Iron Dome.
3

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during The Jerusalem Post conference titled Celebrate the Faces of Israel at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week
4

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
5

Six women reversed their aging by 4 years through healthy diet - study

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by