The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia’s Putin and Lavrov lash out at West - analysis

For Moscow, this is an opportunity to reset the global world order and challenge the US.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: MAY 24, 2023 12:02
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov before their meeting, in Geneva, Switzerland, January 21, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS)
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov before their meeting, in Geneva, Switzerland, January 21, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov put on a full court press on Wednesday blaming the US and the West for tensions throughout the world. This appeared to be a reply to the recent meeting of the G7 in Hiroshima and an attempt by Russia to ingratiate itself with China ahead a planned trip by Putin to China.

According to a report in Russia’s Izvestia Putin told a meeting of an international security conference on Wednesday that “instability in the world is growing, new hotbeds of tension are emerging.” He was speaking at the 11th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues, which began in Moscow Region on Wednesday. The overall message of Putin was an attempt to reach out to the global south and countries outside the West to encourage them to work with Russia to overturn the US-led world order that has existed since the end of the Cold War.

According to reports from the meeting and from Russian and Arabic media covering developments, Russia has also said that US influence in the Middle East is declining. Russia’s intelligence service also slammed the US for its role at Tanf garrison in Syria according to Al-Jazeera.

Putin sees instability in the global system. For Moscow this is an opportunity to reset the global world order and challenge the US. Lavrov also reportedly said that “during the G-7 summit, the West showed both Russia and China as strategic enemies that pose an existential threat,” according to Al-Jazeera’s Arabic language service. Lavrov slammed the West for supplying weapons to Ukraine and raised the threat of a clash with the West. He made reference to the fact Russia has nuclear weapons. Russia frequently resorts to these threats when it feels pressured in Ukraine. “We call on Washington and Brussels to refrain from unilateral military decisions in order to reduce tension in the world,” Lavrov said, according to the report.

Russia also appears to be trying to side more with China in complaining about US support for Taiwan. Lavrov also noted that Russia had withdrawn from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe “because of its ineffectiveness and because of the actions of the United States.” Two weeks ago, reports noted that Russia was intending to withdraw from this treaty that is supposed to limit the number of weapons held by NATO countries and what were then Warsaw Pact countries when it was signed in 1990.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a signing ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 21, 2023 (credit: REUTERS) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a signing ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 21, 2023 (credit: REUTERS)

Putin also blamed the US for provoking an energy and food crisis. He said that Russia is ready for cooperation with all countries interested in meeting the common challenges.

Lavrov also told the meeting that “the collective West does not hide its intention to inflict a strategic defeat on us, as an anti-Russian battering ram they use the Kyiv regime, which is being pumped up with NATO weapons. At the same time, some Western supplies are spreading uncontrollably around the world.”

Putin planning visit to China

Meanwhile Russia’s TASS noted that “The timeframe of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China is currently being coordinated by the sides, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told TASS.” The report said that "there is an invitation, its timeframe and other details will be agreed upon later," according to the Kremlin spokesman. “Chinese President Xi Jinping said earlier that he had invited President Putin to visit China later in the year at a time convenient for him because, this year, China will host the third international Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRFIC). The Russian head of state attended the first two BRFIC events.” 



Tags United States Russia China ukraine Vladimir Putin Sergey Lavrov
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient tablet found on Mount Ebal predates known Hebrew inscriptions

(L-R) XCT reconstruction of the tablet's surface. Semitransparent visualization of the reconstructed tablet
2

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
3

Missing girl recognized from Netflix show, located six years after abduction

Missing child Kayla Unbehaun
4

These daily habits can impact your gut health

Beneficial Gut Bacteria illustrative.
5

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by