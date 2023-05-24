The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Clashes erupt in Sudan's capital on second day of ceasefire deal

Witnesses reported columns of black smoke rising to the west of central Khartoum and shelling near an army camp in southern Khartoum.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 24, 2023 17:25
A man walks while smoke rises above buildings after aerial bombardment, during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan, May 1, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH)
A man walks while smoke rises above buildings after aerial bombardment, during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan, May 1, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH)

Clashes between rival military factions broke out on Wednesday in Sudan's capital, residents said, threatening to shatter a fragile ceasefire designed to allow for the delivery of aid and lay the ground for a more lasting truce.

The ceasefire deal, which is being monitored by Saudi Arabia and the United States as well as the warring parties, comes after five weeks of intensive warfare in the capital Khartoum and outbursts of violence in other areas of the country, including the western region of Darfur.

Witnesses reported columns of black smoke rising to the west of central Khartoum and shelling near an army camp in southern Khartoum on Wednesday afternoon.

The sound of clashes and artillery fire could be heard in Bahri, one of the three cities around the confluence of the Blue Nile and White Nile rivers that make up Sudan's greater capital.

Fighting on the outskirts of Khartoum

Witnesses in Omdurman, the third city, reported that an army fighter plane had been shot down, and the RSF released videos appearing to show the incident. The footage could not immediately be verified. Earlier, residents reported artillery fire near the Wadi Sayidna military base on the outskirts of Omdurman.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al-Saud stands along with other officials as representatives of the Sudanese army and rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces sign an agreement for a seven-day ceasefire in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2023. (credit: SAUDI PRESS AGENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al-Saud stands along with other officials as representatives of the Sudanese army and rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces sign an agreement for a seven-day ceasefire in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2023. (credit: SAUDI PRESS AGENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The ceasefire had brought a relative lull in fighting in Khartoum on Tuesday, though little sign of a rapid scale-up in humanitarian relief.

Aid workers said that many of the supplies and staff arriving at Port Sudan on the Red Sea coast have been awaiting security permits and guarantees.

The fighting pits Sudan's army against the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and erupted as plans for an internationally backed political transition toward elections under a civilian government were set to be finalized.

The ceasefire was agreed to on Saturday following Saudi and US-mediated talks in Jeddah. Previous ceasefire announcements have failed to stop the fighting.

Saudi Arabia and the United States late on Tuesday said members of a ceasefire monitoring mechanism, which includes representatives of the army and the RSF, had undertaken to engage their chains of command about reported truce violations.

Severe humanitarian pressures in Sudan

The conflict has brought sustained air strikes and ground fighting to the capital region for the first time. Many residents are struggling to survive as they face prolonged water and power cuts, a collapse of health services and widespread lawlessness and looting.

The United Nations human rights chief called the situation in Sudan "heartbreaking" and said there were "very deeply troubling" accounts of sexual violence in Khartoum and Darfur with at least 25 cases reported so far and the real number likely much higher.

Sudan was facing severe humanitarian pressures even before the conflict broke out on April 15 and forced more than 1.1 million people to flee their homes, threatening to destabilize the wider region.

More than 300,000 people have now fled Sudan to neighboring countries, some of which are similarly impoverished and have a history of internal conflict. Many have crossed into Chad and Egypt in the last few days, Filippo Grandi, head of the UN refugee agency, said on Wednesday.

"Donor contributions to the refugee response plan remain scarce. We need more resources, urgently, to support countries hosting refugees,"

Filippo Grandi, head of the UN refugee agency

"Donor contributions to the refugee response plan remain scarce. We need more resources, urgently, to support countries hosting refugees," he said on Twitter.

The UN says that the number of people requiring aid within Sudan has jumped to 25 million, more than half the population.



Tags saudi arabia sudan crisis in sudan War Civil War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient tablet found on Mount Ebal predates known Hebrew inscriptions

(L-R) XCT reconstruction of the tablet's surface. Semitransparent visualization of the reconstructed tablet
2

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
3

Missing girl recognized from Netflix show, located six years after abduction

Missing child Kayla Unbehaun
4

These daily habits can impact your gut health

Beneficial Gut Bacteria illustrative.
5

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by