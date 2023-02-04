UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk called on Friday for the “illogic of escalation” to stop between Israelis and Palestinians, alluding to violent incidents last month in Jenin and Neve Ya'acov.

“I fear that recent measures being taken by the Government of Israel are only fueling further violations and abuses of human rights law and violations of international humanitarian law,” he said. “Last year saw record numbers of Palestinians killed in the occupied West Bank including east Jerusalem – and the highest number of fatalities of Israelis inside Israel and in the occupied West Bank in many years."

He also goes on to mention the number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank last year, and calls for measures to de-escalate tensions, while also saying that deaths and injuries in recent violent incidents between the two groups must be "investigated by international standards."

Israeli condemnation

Israel condemned Türk's statement in response the same day, stating that the Geneva human rights community remained silent on the shooting in Neve Ya'acov for a week until Türk made the statement targeting Israel.

The UN commissioner was also criticized by Israel for not condemning the attack on the Jerusalem synagogue nor offering condolences to the victims' families and friends.

“The press release does not even have the decency to describe the attacks last week for what they were, acts of Palestinian terrorism targeting the Jewish People. It does not even have the courage to condemn the death of innocent worshipers," said Israeli ambassador to the UN in Geneva Meirav Eilon Shahar. "Its prejudice towards Israel means it chooses to turn a blind eye to the daily incitement of children by the Palestinian Authority and their support for terrorism."