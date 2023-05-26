The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Ukraine says Russia plans to simulate accident at nuclear power plant

The defense ministry's intelligence directorate said Russian forces would soon shell the plant and then announce a radiation leak.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 26, 2023 23:20
A serviceman with a Russian flag on his uniform stands guard near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 4, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo)

Ukraine's defense ministry on Friday said Russia was planning to simulate a major accident at a nuclear power station controlled by pro-Moscow forces to try to thwart a long-planned Ukrainian counteroffensive to retake territory occupied by Russia.

The Zaporizhzhia plant, which lies in an area of Russian-occupied southern Ukraine, is Europe's biggest nuclear power station and the area has been repeatedly hit by shelling that both sides blame each other for.

The defense ministry's intelligence directorate said Russian forces would soon shell the plant and then announce a radiation leak. This would force an investigation by international authorities, during which all hostilities would be stopped.

The directorate statement, posted on Telegram, did not provide any proof. It said Russia had disrupted the planned rotation of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency, who are based at the plant.

The Vienna-based IAEA, which frequently posts updates on the plant, has made no mention of any disruption.

Planning for anticipated attacks, Russia says

Last week witnesses said Russian military forces had been enhancing defensive positions in and around the plant ahead of the counter-offensive.

In October 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the West to warn Russia not to blow up a dam that would flood a large area. The dam was not destroyed.

In February, Russia said Ukraine was planning to stage a nuclear incident on its territory to pin the blame on Moscow.

Russia has repeatedly accused Kyiv of planning "false flag" operations with non-conventional weapons, using biological or radioactive materials. No such attack has materialized.



Tags ukraine international world news Ukraine-Russia Headline Ukraine-Russia War
