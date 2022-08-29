IAEA mission to visit Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant this week

An International Atomic Energy Agency mission will visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine this week, agency chief Rafael Grossi said on Twitter on Monday.

"We must protect the safety and security of Ukraine’s and Europe’s biggest nuclear facility," he wrote, adding that he would lead the mission.

