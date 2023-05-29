The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Former Canadian soldier extradited to Thailand over gang killing

Dupre, 38, is wanted for the alleged murder of suspected criminal Jimi Sandhu, who was shot dead in Phuket in February 2022.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 29, 2023 19:17
Illustrative image of an arrest. (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Canadian national Matthew Dupre has been successfully extradited to Thailand in connection with the killing last year of a criminal gang member, Thai authorities said on Monday, after the former soldier arrived in Bangkok on a special air force flight.

Dupre, 38, is wanted for the alleged murder of suspected criminal Jimi Sandhu, who was shot dead in Phuket in February 2022, central investigation bureau commissioner Jirabhop Bhuridej told a news conference.

"The deceased is connected with the United Nation Gang and was linked to the murder of one of the leaders of another gang, called the Red Scorpion, in Canada," Jirabhop said.

Police footage showed Dupre in handcuffs and surrounded by police on an airplane. The extradition involved a Thai air force flight after commercial airlines declined requests for transport over safety concerns, Thai police said.

"We have to get hold of the suspect so that he be prosecuted under the Thai judicial system," state prosecutor Intranee Sumawong said, adding that Dupre would not face the death penalty under the extradition bill.

Illustrative image of a man in handcuffs. (credit: PEXELS) Illustrative image of a man in handcuffs. (credit: PEXELS)

"We have to ensure that there is security in Thailand and uphold our reputation that this country is safe to live in," she said.

An Alberta court approved the extradition of Dupre last December.



Tags canada Thailand police murder
