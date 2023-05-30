The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

US slaps sanctions on Chinese, Mexican entities in fentanyl action

Treasury Department accuses those involved of selling equipment used to make counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 30, 2023 18:20
A man living on the streets displays what he says is the synthetic drug fentanyl in the Tenderloin section of San Francisco, California, US, February 27, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)
A man living on the streets displays what he says is the synthetic drug fentanyl in the Tenderloin section of San Francisco, California, US, February 27, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)

The US on Tuesday imposed sanctions on 17 people and entities based in China and Mexico who it accused of enabling counterfeit, fentanyl-laced pill production, as the Biden administration seeks to stem imports of the deadly drug.

The US Treasury Department in a statement said it slapped sanctions on seven entities and six people based in China, as well as one business and three people based in Mexico.

It accused those targeted of being involved in the sale of pill press machines and other equipment used to impress counterfeit trade markings onto illicitly produced pills, often laced with fentanyl and destined for the United States.

"Treasury’s sanctions target every stage of the deadly supply chain fueling the surge in fentanyl poisonings and deaths across the country," the Treasury's Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson, said in the statement.

"Counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl constitute a leading cause of these deaths, devastating thousands of American families each year. We remain committed to using all authorities against enablers of illicit drug production to disrupt this deadly global production and counter the threat posed by these drugs."

Fentanyl overdoses have tripled since 2016

Capsules with methamphetamine are seen in a safe house in Culiacan, Mexico, April 4, 2022. (credit: MEXICO-DRUGS/CHAPITOS REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini) Capsules with methamphetamine are seen in a safe house in Culiacan, Mexico, April 4, 2022. (credit: MEXICO-DRUGS/CHAPITOS REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini)

The rate of drug overdose deaths involving the synthetic opioid fentanyl more than tripled in the United States from 2016 through 2021, according to a report by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released earlier this month.

Fentanyl is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, and has increasingly been mixed with other illicit drugs often with lethal results.

The Biden administration has been pushing for action as US drug-related overdose deaths surpassed 100,000 in 2021, according to government estimates.

Washington has been seeking greater help from Beijing in stemming the illicit flow of fentanyl "precursor" chemicals from China, but US officials have told Reuters that Chinese counterparts have been reluctant to cooperate as relations between the two countries have soured.



Tags United States China drugs mexico pills Fentanyl
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
2

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
3

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
4

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
5

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by