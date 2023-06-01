The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

State treason trial of Russian physicist begins in St. Petersburg

Anatoly Maslov, 76, is one of three hypersonic missile scientists who worked at an institute in Novosibirsk and who are now facing what the Kremlin has said are "very serious accusations."

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 1, 2023 19:39

Updated: JUNE 1, 2023 19:40
Hypersonic rocket. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Hypersonic rocket.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The criminal trial of a prominent Russian physicist accused of state treason opened in St Petersburg on Thursday amid tight secrecy and concerns over the health of the elderly defendant.

Anatoly Maslov, 76, is one of three hypersonic missile scientists who worked at an institute in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk and who are now facing what the Kremlin has said are "very serious accusations".

The case, marked as "top secret", is closed to the media and public, the St Petersburg court has said

Maslov's lawyer could not be reached for comment on Thursday's hearing.

A still image taken from video shows a flying object exploding in an intense burst of light near the dome of the Kremlin Senate building during the alleged Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow, Russia, in this image taken from video obtained by Reuters May 3, 2023 (credit: OSTOROZHNO NOVOSTI/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) A still image taken from video shows a flying object exploding in an intense burst of light near the dome of the Kremlin Senate building during the alleged Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow, Russia, in this image taken from video obtained by Reuters May 3, 2023 (credit: OSTOROZHNO NOVOSTI/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

A source close to Maslov told Reuters the scientist had suffered two heart attacks and spent time in hospital since his arrest last June in Novosibirsk. Maslov was a professor and researcher at the Khristianovich Institute of Theoretical and Applied Mechanics, one of Russia's top scientific centres.

Soon afterwards, Maslov was sent to Lefortovo prison in Moscow, a former KGB interrogation site, before being transferred to St. Petersburg to stand trial.

Doctors in the pre-trial detention centre have not given Maslov access to all the medication prescribed by his normal physician, the source said, adding: "He's holding on, but of course, his condition isn't very good."

Reuters could not independently verify the accusation regarding the denial of medication.

All three defendants are specialists in hypersonics - a field of key importance to the development of Russia's next generation of missiles, capable of flying at 10 times the speed of sound.

Colleagues have said the prosecutions of the three men could damage Russian science.

Details of the accusations against them are classified, but the news portal of the science city where they are based said Maslov was suspected of handing secrets to China.

The source said Maslov maintains his innocence and "does not consider himself a traitor. He believes that he always did everything correctly."

Russia's parliament voted in April to increase the maximum penalty for treason to life imprisonment from 20 years.



Tags Russia missiles Kremlin Hypersonic weapons
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
3

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
4

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
5

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by