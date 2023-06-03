The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Zelensky says Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

Kyiv hopes a counteroffensive to reclaim territory will change the dynamics of the war that has raged since Russia invaded its smaller neighbour.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 3, 2023 09:48
A Ukrainian military helicopter fires, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, during military drills in the north of Ukraine, June 1, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH)
A Ukrainian military helicopter fires, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, during military drills in the north of Ukraine, June 1, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH)

Ukraine is ready to launch its long-awaited counteroffensive to recapture Russian-occupied territory, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview published on Saturday.

"We strongly believe that we will succeed,” Zelensky told the Wall Street Journal.

"I don’t know how long it will take. To be honest, it can go a variety of ways, completely different. But we are going to do it, and we are ready."

Kyiv hopes a counteroffensive to reclaim territory will change the dynamics of the war that has raged since Russia invaded its smaller neighbour 15 months ago.

More armored vehicles are expected before the offensive

Zelensky said last month Ukraine needed to wait for more Western armoured vehicles arrived before launching the counteroffensive.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a press conference during a meeting of the European Political Community at Mimi Castle in Bulboaca, Moldova June 1, 2023. (credit: VLADISLAV CULIOMZA / REUTERS) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a press conference during a meeting of the European Political Community at Mimi Castle in Bulboaca, Moldova June 1, 2023. (credit: VLADISLAV CULIOMZA / REUTERS)

He has been on a diplomatic push to maintain Western support, seeking more military aid and weapons, which is key for Ukraine to succeed in its plans.

Russia holds swaths of Ukrainian territory in the east, south and southeast.

A long spell of dry weather in some parts of Ukraine has driven anticipation that the counteroffensive might be imminent. Over the past several weeks Ukraine has increased it strikes on Russian ammunition depots and logistical routes.

On Saturday Ukraine's military said in a daily report that Mariinka in the Donetsk region in the east was the focus of fighting. Ukrainian forces repelled all 14 Russian troops' attacks there, the report said.



