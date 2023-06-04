The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Russia: Western long-range missiles to Ukraine will fuel 'spiralling tension'

Russia has repeatedly criticized Western countries for supplying Ukraine with weapons and has warned that NATO members have effectively become direct parties to the conflict.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 4, 2023 16:08
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council, via video link in Moscow, Russia June 2, 2023. (photo credit: SPUTNIK/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council, via video link in Moscow, Russia June 2, 2023.
(photo credit: SPUTNIK/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/POOL VIA REUTERS)

The Kremlin said on Sunday that any supply of long-range missiles to Kyiv by France and Germany would lead to a further round of "spiraling tension" in the Ukraine conflict.

Britain last month became the first country to supply Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles.

Ukraine has asked Germany for Taurus cruise missiles, which have a range of 500 km (311 miles), while President Emmanuel Macron has said France will give Ukraine missiles with a range allowing it to carry out its long-anticipated counteroffensive.

"We are already starting to see discussions about deliveries from France and Germany of missiles with a range of 500 km or more," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a reporter from the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"This is a completely different weapon which will lead to, let's say, another round of spiraling tension," he said.

Ukrainian servicemen fire a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system towards Russian positions on a frontline near the town of Marinka, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, February 7, 2023. (credit: MARKO DJURICA/REUTERS)

Russia's continued military occupation of Ukraine

Russia has repeatedly criticized Western countries for supplying Ukraine with weapons and has warned that NATO members have effectively become direct parties to the conflict.

Moscow has made clear it sees such weapons supplied by the West as legitimate targets in what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, now in its 16th month.

Ukraine says it needs more weapons, including long-range missiles, to defend itself against Russian attacks and re-capture its occupied territory.

Peskov also reiterated that Russia would continue its operations in Ukraine until the "job is done... There is no alternative."

Moscow says it had to act in Ukraine to protect its own security and push back against what it says is a hostile and aggressive West bent on the destruction of Russia.

Kyiv and its Western allies say Russia is waging an unprovoked war of aggression and a land grab in Ukraine.



Tags germany United Kingdom France Russia ukraine NATO Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
