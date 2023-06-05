The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia says it thwarted major Ukrainian offensive, killed hundreds

"The enemy's goal was to break through our defenses in the most vulnerable, in its opinion, sector of the front," the defense ministry said.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 5, 2023 03:47
A view shows an apartment building heavily damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the city of Sievierodonetsk in the Luhansk Region, Ukraine July 1, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)
A view shows an apartment building heavily damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the city of Sievierodonetsk in the Luhansk Region, Ukraine July 1, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)

Russian forces have thwarted a major Ukrainian offensive in the southern Ukrainian region of Donetsk and killed hundreds of pro-Kyiv troops, the defense ministry in Moscow said on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said Ukraine had launched the attack on Sunday using six mechanized and two tank battalions.

"On the morning of June 4, the enemy launched a large-scale offensive in five sectors of the front in the South Donetsk direction," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify the Russian statement.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

It was unclear whether the reported attack represented the start of a long-expected Ukrainian counteroffensive to recapture some of the territory taken by Russian forces after the invasion of February 2022.

"The enemy's goal was to break through our defenses in the most vulnerable, in its opinion, sector of the front," the defense ministry said. "The enemy did not achieve its tasks, it had no success."

The ministry also released video of what it said showed several Ukrainian armored vehicles in a field blowing up after being hit.

Russian forces killed 250 Ukrainian troops as well as destroying 16 tanks, the infantry fighting vehicles and 21 armored combat vehicles, the ministry said.

Ukrainian action on Russian targets

Ukraine has in recent weeks sought to weaken Russian positions. Late last month a senior official said preliminary operations such as destroying supply lines or blowing up depots had already begun.

A drone attack set an energy facility on fire in Russia's Belgorod region in the early hours of Monday, the region's governor said. The region borders Ukraine and has been shelled frequently in recent weeks.

On Sunday, Kyiv urged "silence" ahead of the long-expected counteroffensive to reclaim territory that Russia has taken control over in the 15-month long war its been waging on its neighbor.

In an interview published a day earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv was ready to act. Zelensky made no mention of the assault in his regular evening video address on Sunday night.

Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, who is in charge of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, was in the area of the Ukrainian attack, the ministry said.

"(Gerasimov) was at one of the advanced command posts," the ministry said.

Gerasimov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu have been lambasted in recent months by powerful mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose Wagner troops spearheaded the successful assault on the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut last month.

Prigozhin has variously accused top Russian military officials of incompetence and treason. Neither Shoigu nor Gerasimov have responded in public to Prigozhin's insults.



Tags international news world news Ukraine-Russia Headline Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
3

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
4

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
5

Belarus official: West left us no choice but to deploy nuclear arms

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, February 17, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by