Sixty Afghan girls hospitalized after school poisoning - police

In neighboring Iran, poisoning incidents at girls' schools sickened an estimated 13,000 mostly female students since November.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 5, 2023 09:35
An Afghan woman and a girl walk in a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 9, 2022 (photo credit: ALI KHARA/REUTERS)
Around 60 Afghan girls were hospitalized after being poisoned at their school in nothern Afghanistan, police said on Monday.

The poisoning, which targeted a girls' school in the Afghan province of Sar-e Pol, comes after intense scrutiny of girls' education in the war-torn nation since the Taliban took over and barred most teenage female students and after a wave of poison attacks on girls' schools in neighboring Iran.

"Some unknown people entered a girls' ... school in Sancharak District .. and poisoned the classes, when the girls come to classes they got poisoned," said Den Mohammad Nazari, Sar-e-Pol's police spokesperson, without elaborating on which substance was used or who was thought to be behind the incident.

Nazari said the girls had been taken to hospital but were in "good condition." No one had been arrested.

Previous poison attacks in Afghanistan and Iran

In neighboring Iran, poisoning incidents at girls' schools sickened an estimated 13,000 mostly female students since November.

A young woman lies in hospital after reports of poisoning at an unspecified location in Iran in this still image from video from March 2, 2023. (credit: WANA/REUTERS) A young woman lies in hospital after reports of poisoning at an unspecified location in Iran in this still image from video from March 2, 2023. (credit: WANA/REUTERS)

During Afghanistan's previous foreign-backed government, several poisoning attacks, including suspected gas attacks, on girls' schools had taken place.

The Taliban administration has prevented most female students from attending high school and university since taking over in 2021, sparking condemnation from international governments and many Afghans.

Taliban authorities have kept primary schools open for girls, up until the age of 12, and say they are in favor of female education under certain conditions.



