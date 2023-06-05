The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Iran again slams Azerbaijan for ties with 'Zionist regime' - analysis

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said that “the one who should scare the people of Azerbaijan is the Zionist regime, not a civilized and Islamic Iran.”

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: JUNE 5, 2023 12:21
President Isaac Herzog and first lady Michal Herzog are greeted upon their arrival in Baku for a state visit in Azerbaijan on May 30, 2023 (photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
President Isaac Herzog and first lady Michal Herzog are greeted upon their arrival in Baku for a state visit in Azerbaijan on May 30, 2023
(photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

Iranian pro-regime Fars News said that Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had responded to Azerbaijan after reports emerged on Saturday that Azerbaijan had advised citizens against traveling to Iran. Nasser Kanani, of Iran’s Foreign Ministry, was quoted as slamming the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan for the decision, claiming that the policy was linked to the visit of Israel’s President to Baku recently. He called Israel’s president, the head of “the fake, child-killing and occupying Zionist regime.” Tehran appears to be increasing its rhetoric against Baku in recent months.  

According to Turkey’s Anadolu media, “Azerbaijan on Saturday advised its citizens against traveling to Iran after it sent a note of protest to Tehran over a missing Azerbaijani student.”

That report noted that “citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan are strongly recommended not to visit the Islamic Republic of Iran without necessity, and those entering this country should remain as vigilant as possible," the [Azerbaijan] Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

Furthermore, the Turkish report said that on Friday, “Azerbaijan sent a note of protest to the Iranian side in connection with the arrest of Azerbaijani citizen Farid Safarli, whom the Iranian authorities accuse of espionage.”

Iran claims to welcome Azerbaijan citizens with open arms 

Iran is apparently outraged. The Iranian Foreign Ministry said that “the one who should scare the people of Azerbaijan is the Zionist regime, not a civilized and Islamic Iran.” Iran claims it still greets Azerbaijan citizens with open arms as “brothers and sisters.” Iran says it wants to continue to engage with Baku.  

President Isaac Herzog and Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev in Baku, on May 29, 2023 (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO) President Isaac Herzog and Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev in Baku, on May 29, 2023 (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

Israel President Isaac Herzog and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held discussions of the Iranian threat in Baku in late May, we reported. At the time we noted that security was increased for that visit. Israel’s Foreign Minister also visited Baku in April. There have been two rounds of arrests for those linked to Iran’s activities in the last six months in Azerbaijan.  



Tags Iran isaac herzog Azerbaijan iran israel Azerbaijan - Israel relations
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
3

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
4

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
5

Belarus official: West left us no choice but to deploy nuclear arms

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, February 17, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by