The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Prince Harry arrives at UK court for rare royal appearance

Harry, King Charles' younger son, failed to appear in court as expected on Monday, but will enter the witness box on Tuesday.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 6, 2023 12:03
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives at the Rolls Building of the High Court in London, Britain June 6, 2023. (photo credit: Hannah McKay/Reuters)
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives at the Rolls Building of the High Court in London, Britain June 6, 2023.
(photo credit: Hannah McKay/Reuters)

Prince Harry arrived at London's High Court on Tuesday where he will give evidence in his lawsuit against the publisher of British tabloid The Daily Mirror, which he accuses of phone hacking and other unlawful acts.

Harry, King Charles' younger son, failed to appear in court as expected on Monday, but will enter the witness box on Tuesday, becoming the first senior British royal to give evidence in court in 130 years.

He is one of more than 100 high-profile figures suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), the publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, for alleged wrongdoing between 1991 and 2011.

MGN, now owned by Reach, apologized at the start of the trial for one admitted occasion that the Sunday People had unlawfully sought information about Harry, accepting he was entitled to compensation.

But it has rejected his other allegations, saying he had no evidence for his claims. Buckingham Palace is likely to feature prominently in Harry's cross-examination, with MGN arguing that some information had come from royal aides.

Lawyer David Sherborne, a member of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's legal team, looks on outside the Rolls Building of the High Court, in London, Britain June 6, 2023. (credit: Hannah McKay/Reuters) Lawyer David Sherborne, a member of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's legal team, looks on outside the Rolls Building of the High Court, in London, Britain June 6, 2023. (credit: Hannah McKay/Reuters)

The trial began last month, as lawyers representing Harry and three other test claimants attempted to prove that unlawful information gathering was carried out with the knowledge and approval of senior editors and executives.

Vendetta against the press?

Harry's lawyer told the court on Monday that the lawsuit was not part of a vendetta against the press but intended to focus attention on alleged unlawful activities.

David Sherborne said some 2,500 articles about Harry's private life had appeared in the MGN titles during the period the allegations covered, with nothing being "sacrosanct or out of bounds" and "no protection" from these unlawful information-gathering methods.

Harry had been expected to be in court on Monday but Sherborne said he had flown from his home in Los Angeles on Sunday evening, after attending his daughter Lilibet's second birthday, and his travel and security arrangements were a bit "tricky."

Judge, Timothy Fancourt said he was "surprised" by Harry's absence while MGN's lawyer Andrew Green said it was "absolutely extraordinary."



Tags United Kingdom media lawsuit Prince Harry Royal Family Press
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
3

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
4

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
5

Belarus official: West left us no choice but to deploy nuclear arms

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, February 17, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by