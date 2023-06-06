Russia receives new batch of Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft - report

Russia's military has obtained a new batch of Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft, Russian media claimed.

The aircraft were delivered by the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), part of the Russian state-owned firm Rostec, after being manufactured at the Chkalov Novosibirsk Aviation Plant and undergoing testing, the UAC said in a statement.

The number of aircraft transferred has yet to be disclosed, but it may be a total of four.

What is Russa's Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft?

The Su-34 is a twin-seat fighter bomber designed for precise strikes on ground and naval targets as well as taking out targets in the skies. It can also be used for reconnaissance missions and it comes equipped with electronic warfare counter-measures, according to Russian reports.

It is based on the Su-27 fighter jet, but its unique "Duckbill" nose design meant to give more room in the cabin helped give it a number of nicknames, such as "Platypus" and "Hellduck," according to a report in the independent news outlet The Drive. It is also reportedly meant to eventually replace the Su-24 fighter jet and the Tu-22M bomber.

A Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber performs during a demonstration flight at the MAKS 2017 air show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia, July 21, 2017. (credit: SERGEI KARPUKHIN/REUTERS)

The Russian aircraft also comes in a few variants. This includes the more modern version, the upgraded Su-34M. This reportedly includes improved avionics and guided munitions capabilities.

However, despite trying to increase its fleet of modern aircraft, Russia has seen several losses of Su-34s over the past several months. The most high-profile loss was in October 2022, when a Su-34 crashed into a residential building in the southern Russian city of Yeysk, exploding and killing 15 people.

In May 2023, a Su-34 reportedly crashed in Bryansk, near the Ukrainian border.

Reports gathered by the Oryx portal, documenting Russian losses since the start of the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, said that as many 20 Su-34 aircraft were destroyed since the war started.