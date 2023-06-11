Three dead in Russian shelling of evacuation boat in flooded south

Three people were killed on Sunday and 10 were wounded when Russian forces shelled a boat carrying evacuees from flooded occupied territory to the Ukrainian-controlled city of Kherson, the regional governor said.

The area has been stricken by catastrophic flooding after the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam which Kyiv and Moscow have accused other of deliberately blowing up.

"The Russian army attacked a boat with civilians evacuating from the left bank of Kherson region," Andriy Yermak wrote on the Telegram messenger.

A woman takes a picture of the sunset from an embankment in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, where flood waters from Kakhovka dam destruction reach the city, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, June 8, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Alina Smutko)

"They opened fire at the backs of civilians. Six people were wounded. They arrived in Kherson and were taken to hospital... Doctors are fighting for the lives of the wounded," he wrote, providing no further details.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify the attack.

Russia denies targeting civilians

Its February 2022 full-scale invasion has killed thousands, uprooted millions and destroyed cities.