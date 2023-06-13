The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Ukraine reportedly tried to attack Russian ship near Black Sea pipeline

At the time of the attack, a US RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned surveillance aircraft was in the central area of the Black Sea, the defense ministry said.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 13, 2023 11:13

Updated: JUNE 13, 2023 11:16
Russian Black Sea Fleet Intelligence vessel SSV-201 Priazovye (R) crosses the Bosphorus on its way to the Mediterranean sea, in Istanbul September 5, 2013. (photo credit: MURAD SEZER/REUTERS)
Russian Black Sea Fleet Intelligence vessel SSV-201 Priazovye (R) crosses the Bosphorus on its way to the Mediterranean sea, in Istanbul September 5, 2013.
(photo credit: MURAD SEZER/REUTERS)

Russia said on Sunday that Ukraine had made an unsuccessful attempt to attack a Russian naval ship with six high-speed drone boats as the Russian vessel patrolled major natural gas pipelines in the Black Sea.

The Priazovye ship was carrying out what Russia's defense ministry said was "monitoring of the situation and ensuring security along the routes of the TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines in the southeastern part of the Black Sea."

Details of Ukraine's attack on the Russian naval vessel

Ukraine attacked in the early hours of Sunday about 300 km south-east of Sevastopol, the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea fleet on the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula, the defense ministry said.

"The Black Sea Fleet ship Priazovye continues to carry out its assigned tasks," the defense ministry said.

Vessels are seen as they await inspection under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, in the southern anchorage of the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey December 11, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/YORUK ISIK/FILE PHOTO) Vessels are seen as they await inspection under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, in the southern anchorage of the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey December 11, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/YORUK ISIK/FILE PHOTO)

Russia and Turkey formally launched TurkStream with a capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters per year in January 2020. The pipeline, which allows Moscow to bypass Ukraine as a transit route to Europe, carries Russian natural gas to southern Europe through the Black Sea and Turkey.

The Blue Stream pipeline delivers Russian gas to Turkey.



Tags Russia ukraine crimea gas Navy Maritime security Ukraine-Russia War Black Sea
