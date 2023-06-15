The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Montana man sentenced to 18 years for shooting to rid town of LGBTQ residents

"Howald set out to rid the town of all LGBTQI+ members by killing them," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's civil rights division.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 15, 2023 01:24
A handcuffed suspect waits at the magistrates court. (photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)
A handcuffed suspect waits at the magistrates court.
(photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)

A Montana man was sentenced on Wednesday to 18 years in prison for firing an assault rifle into a woman's home and trying to rid a town of LGBTQ residents.

John Howald, 46, of Basin, Montana, was convicted of the hate crime by a federal jury in February, the Justice Department said in a statement announcing the sentence handed down by Chief US District Judge Brian Morris.

After firing at the residence, he walked through Basin - a community of about 200 people - intending to target others he perceived as LGBTQ, it said. The town is about 30 miles (48 km) northeast of Butte, Montana.

Howald's 'anti-LGBTQ' mission

Residents, who heard about Howald's self-described anti-LGBTQ mission, were able to restrain him until law enforcement officers arrested him, the department said.

"Howald set out to rid the town of all LGBTQI+ members by killing them," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's civil rights division.

People take part in the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) community rally ''VIII St.Petersburg Pride'' in St. Petersburg, Russia August 12, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV) People take part in the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) community rally ''VIII St.Petersburg Pride'' in St. Petersburg, Russia August 12, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV)

Howald was armed with two assault rifles, a hunting rifle, two pistols and multiple high-capacity magazines that were taped together to speed reloading, the statement said.

Howald's lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.

Earlier this month, the Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBTQ advocacy organization in the United States, declared its first national state of emergency, citing the proliferation of anti-LGBTQ legislation in statehouses across the country.

President Joe Biden has also warned about "ugly" attacks from "hysterical" people who are targeting LGBTQ Americans.



Tags LGBT United States hate crime homophobia LGBTQ+
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Russia receives new batch of Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft - report

A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber fires missiles during the Aviadarts competition, as part of the International Army Games 2021, at the Dubrovichi range outside Ryazan, Russia August 27, 2021.
5

IDF soldiers protest conditions along Egyptian border after deadly attack

SOLDIERS FROM the coed Bardelas infantry battalion train near the Israeli-Egyptian border.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by