The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Late push for coal subsidies upsets EU deal on energy reforms

EU's plans for a cleaner power market are disrupted by a last-minute proposal to extend coal plant subsidies. Some countries argue for flexibility, others warn this could undermine climate efforts.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 19, 2023 10:56

Updated: JUNE 19, 2023 11:46
A man loads coal onto a truck at the Bobrek mine, in Bytom, Poland October 27, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL)
A man loads coal onto a truck at the Bobrek mine, in Bytom, Poland October 27, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL)

A late proposal to extend subsidies for coal plants has upset European Union countries' plans to on Monday approve a reform of the bloc's power market, which was designed to shift the electricity system towards cleaner energy.

EU countries' energy ministers meet in Luxembourg on Monday to agree a joint stance on new EU power market rules, aimed at expanding low-carbon power and avoiding a repeat of last year's energy crisis, when record-high gas prices left consumers with soaring energy bills.

The proposed reform aims to make power prices more stable and predictable, by putting new state-backed renewables and low-carbon nuclear plants onto fixed-price "contracts for difference". Ministers need to iron out details like how to spend any revenues raised by these subsidy schemes.

Responses to Sweden's late proposal

But the talks have been complicated by a late proposal by Sweden, which holds the EU's rotating presidency, to allow countries to prolong capacity mechanism subsidies for coal power plants, under which they are paid to keep enough power generating capacity on standby to avoid blackouts.

Poland - which could prolong its support scheme for coal plants beyond 2025 under the proposal - said last week the idea had majority support.

Belchatow Coal Mine, the biggest opencast mine of brown coal in Poland, outside Belchatow Power Station, Europe's largest coal-fired power plant operated by PGE Group, is pictured at night near Belchatow, September 12, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL) Belchatow Coal Mine, the biggest opencast mine of brown coal in Poland, outside Belchatow Power Station, Europe's largest coal-fired power plant operated by PGE Group, is pictured at night near Belchatow, September 12, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL)

But EU diplomats said some governments had pushed back on the proposal over environmental concerns, risking a deal on the overall power reforms.

"We think this is a potential dealbreaker," one EU country diplomat said.

The future of the coal provision

Coal is the most CO2-emitting fossil fuel. Scientists say its use must plummet this decade if the world is to avoid the most severe impacts of climate change.

Some EU countries say they need more flexibility in how fast they exit the fuel and support new industries in communities that have long relied on coal sector jobs. Poland gets around 70% of its power from coal.

A senior EU official said the coal loophole would only be allowed "under very specific conditions". The official said they expected ministers to approve the power market reforms - but that it was not clear if the coal carve-out would make it into the final deal.

The proposal, seen by Reuters, said capacity mechanisms in place before July 2019 could temporarily dodge a CO2 limit the EU usually imposes on these schemes - enabling coal plants to participate - if they fail to attract enough lower-carbon generators.

Once EU countries agree their stance, they must negotiate the final power market upgrade with EU Parliament, aiming to pass the law before EU Parliament elections next year.



Tags European Union europe energy climate
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
3

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

Israel plans first-ever sale of flagship Merkava tank to European country

Tank crews from the Seventh Brigade's 75th Battalion train with their new Merkava Mk. 4 tanks
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by