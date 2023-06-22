The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

China: US must act to undo negative impact of Biden's Xi remark

China was enraged after Biden referred to Xi Jinping as a "dictator" at a fundraising event on Tuesday.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 22, 2023 18:45

Updated: JUNE 22, 2023 18:50
US PRESIDENT Joe Biden meets Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, in November. A China-dominated Middle East would threaten US trade and national security, says the writer. (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
US PRESIDENT Joe Biden meets Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, in November. A China-dominated Middle East would threaten US trade and national security, says the writer.
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

China's ambassador to Washington has protested remarks President Joe Biden made about Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Wednesday, and its embassy said the United States should act immediately to undo the negative impact or bear all the consequences.

China was enraged after Biden referred to Xi Jinping as a "dictator" at a fundraising event on Tuesday, an unexpected flare-up just a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken completed a visit to Beijing aimed at stabilizing relations between the superpowers.

Analysts have said that despite the controversy, both countries have little interest in allowing Biden's remark to derail efforts to improve ties. There was no coverage of the issue in official Chinese media on Thursday.

'Serious representations and strong protests'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Bejing, China, June 18, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS/POOL) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Bejing, China, June 18, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS/POOL)

A statement from China's embassy early on Thursday said the Chinese ambassador, Xie Feng, "made serious representations and strong protests" to senior officials at the White House and the US State Department on Wednesday.

"The Chinese government and people do not accept any political provocation against China’s top leader, and will resolutely respond," the statement said.

"We urge the US side to immediately take earnest actions to undo the negative impact and honor its own commitments. Otherwise, it will have to bear all the consequences."

On Wednesday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning called the remarks "extremely absurd" and "irresponsible." She said they seriously violated facts, diplomatic protocol and China's political dignity and were an "open political provocation."

US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Wednesday that Washington continued to expect diplomatic engagements with China "in due course, when the time is appropriate" and that Biden believed diplomacy was the way forward, but added: "That does not mean, of course, we will not be blunt and forthright about our differences."

The Chinese embassy statement said Biden's remarks ran "counter to the commitments made by the US side, and undermines mutual trust."

"President Biden said explicitly before that the United States respects China’s system, does not seek to change it and has no intention for a new Cold War. But with the latest irresponsible remarks about China’s political system and top leader, people cannot help but question the sincerity of the US side," it said.



Tags washington China Xi Jinping Biden administration
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
2

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
3

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
4

Four dead in West Bank shooting attack, Hamas claims responsibility
5

Israel plans first-ever sale of flagship Merkava tank to European country

Tank crews from the Seventh Brigade's 75th Battalion train with their new Merkava Mk. 4 tanks
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by