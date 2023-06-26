Zelensky hands out awards, poses for selfies with Ukrainian troops

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky handed out awards to troops and posed for selfies with soldiers during a visit to the eastern region of Donetsk, footage of which was posted online on Monday.

The president's office did not say when Zelensky made the visit but that he had met units of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group, including soldiers who have fought Russian troops in the Bakhmut sector, where battles have been intense.

The first of two videos posted by Zelensky and his office showed the president handing out awards at an undisclosed indoor location and poring over maps with Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of Ukraine's ground forces.

"I have the honor to be here today, talk to the commander and first of all thank you, thank you for protecting our country, sovereignty, our families, children, Ukraine," Zelensky said.

Ukrainian servicemen of the 47th Magura Separate Mechanised Brigade fire a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system towards Russian troops near a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine June 25, 2023. (credit: RADIO FREE EUROPE/RADIO LIBERTY/SERHII NUZHNENKO VIA REUTERS)

"Everyone in the country understands, so you know, those who are not on the frontline, everyone understands perfectly that you are doing the most difficult work today and everyone knows that eastern direction is very difficult."

A second video clip showed Zelensky at a fuel station. Dressed in his trademark military khaki t-shirt, he stood alongside troops in a queue at a counter and then posed for photos with the soldiers and women working there.

Ukraine's counteroffensive

"The roads of Donetsk region, gas station, communication with our warriors. Thank you for everything you do for Ukraine! Thank you for protection! I wish you all good health and good luck in battle!" Zelensky wrote under the video.

Ukraine says it has been making advances this month since launching a counteroffensive, but Russian forces still hold swathes of Ukrainian territory following their full-scale invasion in February 2022.