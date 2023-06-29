The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
US House Republicans seek testimony from Hunter Biden investigators

US Attorney General Merrick Garland last week denied the whistleblower allegations.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 29, 2023 21:40

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden and his son Hunter board Air Force One as they depart for Charleston, South Carolina, from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, last month. (photo credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS)
US House Republicans sought testimony on Thursday from more than a dozen officials from the Justice Department, FBI and other government agencies involved in the federal tax investigation of President Joe Biden's son, Hunter.

Three Republican committee chairs in the House of Representatives said the testimony is necessary in light of allegations by Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers that the DOJ intervened in the tax probe to protect the president's son.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland last week denied the whistleblower allegations, saying that the prosecutor appointed by Republican former President Donald Trump who is leading the investigation was given complete authority to make charging decisions.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland announces US Justice Department anti-trust lawsuit against Google in Washington, January 24, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE) US Attorney General Merrick Garland announces US Justice Department anti-trust lawsuit against Google in Washington, January 24, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

Investigations of Biden family and administration 

House Republicans have long made investigations of the president, his family and his administration a top priority. Partisan calls for action have intensified since Trump was indicted on criminal charges for mishandling classified government documents.

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy warned earlier this week that Garland could face impeachment over the whistleblower allegations.

Thursday's testimony requests came from House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith.

"The committees seek to examine whistleblower claims that the ... investigation of Hunter Biden was purposely slow-walked and subjected to improper and politically motivated interference," they said in a letter to Garland.

A Justice Department spokesperson confirmed receiving the letter and declined further comment.

Hunter Biden has agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges of willfully failing to pay income taxes and to enter as part of an agreement that could avert conviction on a gun-related charge, according to court documents filed last week.



